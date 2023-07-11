Nonini goes after media house that linked him to fight between 2 women in the U.S.

Nonini has instructed his lawyers to go after the local media house Tuko, arguing that the story defamed his character and dented his reputation.

The musician denounced that story which claimed that one of the women in the fight was his baby mama and the other was his girlfriend.

In the letter shared online, the musician’s lawyers demanded the media publication pulls down the article and prepare for a legal battle to settle the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

While Nonini agreed that he attended the event in question he disagreed that he has any affiliation to any of the women that were involved in the altercation.

“Nonini instructs us that he saw the women fighting at the event but he does not know them nor does he have any affiliations or relations with either of them.

“Therefore, the story published on your platform associating him with the said women is false, malicious, sensationalized and fiction to say the least,” read the letter authored by his lawyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare alias Nonini Pulse Live Kenya

Nonini maintained that he is a family man and the story left a bad taste in the mouths of his family members and caused him harm and emotional distress.