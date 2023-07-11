The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nonini goes after media house that linked him to fight between 2 women in the U.S.

Denis Mwangi

Nonini picks legal fight with Kenyan media house

U.S.-based Kenyan musician turned businessman, Nonini has expressed his displeasure with a news report claiming that he was at the centre of an altercation between two women during an event in Maryland U.S. over the weekend.

Nonini has instructed his lawyers to go after the local media house Tuko, arguing that the story defamed his character and dented his reputation.

The musician denounced that story which claimed that one of the women in the fight was his baby mama and the other was his girlfriend.

In the letter shared online, the musician’s lawyers demanded the media publication pulls down the article and prepare for a legal battle to settle the matter.

Nonini
Nonini Pulse Live Kenya

While Nonini agreed that he attended the event in question he disagreed that he has any affiliation to any of the women that were involved in the altercation.

READ: Court orders influencer to pay Nonini Sh1M over Instagram post

Nonini instructs us that he saw the women fighting at the event but he does not know them nor does he have any affiliations or relations with either of them.

Therefore, the story published on your platform associating him with the said women is false, malicious, sensationalized and fiction to say the least,” read the letter authored by his lawyer.

Rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare alias Nonini
Rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare alias Nonini Rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare alias Nonini Pulse Live Kenya

Nonini maintained that he is a family man and the story left a bad taste in the mouths of his family members and caused him harm and emotional distress.

He also argued that the report dented his business which is an extension of his brand.

