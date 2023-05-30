The sports category has moved to a new website.


Abel Mutua leaves daughter in disbelief with new family revelation

Lynet Okumu

Grandfather is not my grandfather? Abel Mutua's revelation about other family shocks Mumbua

Abel Mutua 'Mkurugenzi'
Abel Mutua 'Mkurugenzi'

Actor and film director Abel Mutua recently surprised his daughter with a heartfelt revelation about his upbringing.

In a YouTube video uploaded on Judy Nyawira's account, Abel engaged in a question and answer session with his daughter, Mumbua, where he opened up about his family background.

During the conversation, Abel disclosed to Mumbus that his father, who she lovingly calls grandfather, was not her biological grandfather.

Abel Mutua
Abel Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Abel Mutua shares secret behind Judy Nyawira's management brilliance

Mumbus expressed surprise, seeking clarification. Abel explained that although his stepfather was Mumbus' grandfather, he was not related to him by blood.

"Grandfather is not my grandfather?" Mumbua asked in surprise.

Abel went on to share that his mother raised him and his brother as a single mother for several years.

Their biological father had left them when they were children, and Abel's brother, Jesse, had no knowledge of their biological father at all.

Abel Mutua & his daughter Mumbua
Abel Mutua & his daughter Mumbua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Abel Mutua and Judy Nyawira may be forced to redo their wedding

Abel fondly reminisced about how his mother, Mumbus' shosh, met their stepfather, whom they referred to as "babu," when Abel was 12 years old and Jesse was 7.

"When I was 12 years old and your uncle Jesse was 7 years old, shosh met babu and they fell in love," Mutua explained.

Abel explained that his stepfather already had a wife and five children from his previous marriage.

Tragically, his first wife passed away, leaving behind four daughters and one son. Together with one child that he had with Abel's mother, their blended family added to eight.

Despite not being his biological grandfather, Abel emphasized that his stepfather, played a crucial role in raising him and his brother.

Abel Mutua, his wife Judy Nyawira & daughter Mumbua
Abel Mutua, his wife Judy Nyawira & daughter Mumbua Pulse Live Kenya

"Grandfather raised us as his children and is more of a grandfather than a real grandfather," he said.

He expressed his gratitude for his stepfather's love and care, explaining that, their bond was akin to that of a father even though he was not related by blood.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
