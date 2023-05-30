Abel Mutua leaves daughter in disbelief with new family revelation

In a YouTube video uploaded on Judy Nyawira's account, Abel engaged in a question and answer session with his daughter, Mumbua, where he opened up about his family background.

A surprising revelation

During the conversation, Abel disclosed to Mumbus that his father, who she lovingly calls grandfather, was not her biological grandfather.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mumbus expressed surprise, seeking clarification. Abel explained that although his stepfather was Mumbus' grandfather, he was not related to him by blood.

"Grandfather is not my grandfather?" Mumbua asked in surprise.

A single mother's love

Abel went on to share that his mother raised him and his brother as a single mother for several years.

Their biological father had left them when they were children, and Abel's brother, Jesse, had no knowledge of their biological father at all.

Pulse Live Kenya

Abel fondly reminisced about how his mother, Mumbus' shosh, met their stepfather, whom they referred to as "babu," when Abel was 12 years old and Jesse was 7.

"When I was 12 years old and your uncle Jesse was 7 years old, shosh met babu and they fell in love," Mutua explained.

The love of a stepfather

Abel explained that his stepfather already had a wife and five children from his previous marriage.

Tragically, his first wife passed away, leaving behind four daughters and one son. Together with one child that he had with Abel's mother, their blended family added to eight.

Despite not being his biological grandfather, Abel emphasized that his stepfather, played a crucial role in raising him and his brother.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Grandfather raised us as his children and is more of a grandfather than a real grandfather," he said.