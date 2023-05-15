The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Abel Mutua shares secret behind Judy Nyawira's management brilliance

Lynet Okumu

Abel Mutua has disclosed a trait that makes his wife, Judy Nyawira 'Bi Mkurugenzi' the best manager he has ever had

Judy Nyawira 'Bi Mkurugenzi'
Judy Nyawira 'Bi Mkurugenzi'

Judy Nyawira Mutua is not only a great wife but also an exceptional manager. Her husband, Abel Mutua, has recently heaped praises on her, describing her as the best manager he has ever had.

During a discussion with Celestine on her YouTube channel on Friday, May 12, Abel and Judy sat down to talk about their friendship and business acumen.

Abel revealed that working with Judy has been the best thing ever. He noted that he is very comfortable with Judy representing him in meetings since she knows his capabilities and how far he can stretch.

Abel Mutua and his wife Judy Nyawira
Abel Mutua and his wife Judy Nyawira Pulse Live Kenya
He noted that Judy brings a sense of security that is hard to find elsewhere, and he trusts her completely.

"It's the best thing ever like I swear manze, nashindagwa why wazae wetu hawaku experiment na hii kitu. Unajua maze uki Judy anacome na some sense of security, yenye ni hard uipate hupo inje," Abel said.

Abel Mutua and his Wife Judy Nyawira Mutua
Abel Mutua and his Wife Judy Nyawira Mutua Abel Mutua and his Wife Judy Nyawira Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

Abel also confessed that he has never felt like Judy could undercut him or take advantage of him in any way.

"By the way not even once nimekaa kwa keja nikasema Judy anaweza ni under cut ananifanyisha kazi hapa za 50k, na kumbe amechukua 300k," he said.

According to Abel, Judy has his best interests at heart and he trusts her completely.

"Me for that's everything and the fact that msee mwenye anakujua vizuri anakurepresent. I am very comfortable Judy akienda meeting juu ananijua, anajua capabilities zangu, she knows how far I can stretch. She has my best interests at heart, so any day wacha tucheze hapa."

Abel Mutua & wife Judy Nyawira during a past event
Abel Mutua & wife Judy Nyawira during a past event Pulse Live Kenya

Celestine agreed with Abel's sentiments, revealing that she has never doubted Judy's ability to represent her in job offers.

Abel's statement echoes the sentiments expressed by comedian Njugush a week ago, who revealed that Judy managed his career for a few years and helped him become successful.

Njugush and Celestine sought assistance and approached Judy to help them hire someone familiar with the industry.

From left: Judy Nyawira, Njugush, Abel Mutua and Celestine Wakavinye.
From left: Judy Nyawira, Njugush, Abel Mutua and Celestine Wakavinye. From left: Judy Nyawira, Njugush, Abel Mutua and Celestine Wakavinye. Pulse Live Kenya

To their surprise, Judy not only presented a potential candidate but also disclosed that she was the ideal fit for the job.

Without hesitation, Njugush and Celestine embraced the opportunity and hired her. Together, they established a company, developed a rate card, and created logos to streamline their work, and the aftermath was a success!

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
