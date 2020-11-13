Rapper Florence Natalie popularly known as Noti Flow has sent out a warning to any man who plans on cheating on her that she will not take it lightly.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the rapper said she is not like Gospel singer Size 8 to blame it on the devil and go praying about it.

She went on to state that she knows her worth, and that she is enough, and if anyone can’t see that they should go to hell.

Noti Flow sends tough warning to any man planning to cheat on her

Noti Flow insisted that if a man cheats on her, she will immediately dump her and move on to other people who care about her.

“Mi si Size 8 ati you cheat on me then blame it on the devil & pray for it. Bruuh, I know my fuckin worth. I know I’m fuckin enough & if you can’t see that gtfoh. You cheat on me I dump your ass there’s plenty of fish in the sea anyway right? Let’s explore,” she wrote on Instagram.

It is however, not clear what prompted the rapper to say the words she shared with her fans.

Noti Flow sends tough warning to any man planning to cheat on her

A few weeks ago, Singer Size 8’s husband DJ Mo was exposed for allegedly cheating on her with another woman, and in response to the allegations the mother of two said she would fast and pray for clarity on what was going on.

“What has been said about my marriage has been said whether it is true or not I don’t know only God knows the whole truth and we cannot reverse what has been said. I’ve been angry and sad handling things physically but that stage is over for the bible says in Ephesians 6:12 we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities rules of darkness mashetani and if any of us fight physically we are bound to fail coz the devil is the main enemy not people. So no point of bitterness anger unforgiveness or fits of rage!!” read part of her message.

Read Also: I have been angry and sad – Size 8 speaks after DJ Mo was exposed for alleged cheating