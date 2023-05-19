The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
NTV Anchor Fredrick Muitiriri shares exclusive photos as a police officer

Denis Mwangi

Fredrick Muitiriri rose from a police officer, GSU, to an award-winning news anchor

NTV Anchor Fredrick Muitiriri during his time in the National Police Service
NTV Anchor Fredrick Muitiriri during his time in the National Police Service

NTV news anchor Fredrick Muitiriri took to social media on Friday, May 19 to share a hidden aspect of his life.

The esteemed journalist, known for his captivating news on screen, gave his followers an intimate glimpse into his past as a police officer by sharing never-before-seen photographs.

"Yes I was a cop (2004-2008) like a real cop who was trained at Kenya Police Training College, Kiganjo & General Service Unit's Field Training School and worked at Sericho Police Station, Isiolo, you guys don't believe this Chonalist...ahh Afande Mtangazaji..," he said.

Muitiriri said that working as a news anchor at NTV was a dream come true for him, having transitioned from the National Police Service.

NTV Anchor Fredrick Mutuiriri during his time in the National Police Service
NTV Anchor Fredrick Mutuiriri during his time in the National Police Service

"That I'm working for NTV, like NTV NTV ! After being a police officer? Ahh it can't be anyone else but God! Manze you know I'm a true definition of a villager..a smart one though," he said.

The series of photographs he shared on his social media accounts showcased his younger self donning the uniform and badge.

In one of the captivating snapshots, Muitiriri is seen clutching on a AK47 rifle, a standard issue in the National Police Service.

Fredrick Muitiriri
Fredrick Muitiriri
The authenticity and genuine emotion captured in the images resonated with his followers, who were eager to learn more about this intriguing facet of his life.

Media has become the journalist’s second act after leaving the National Police Service in 2007.

However, Muitiriri has always had a knack for the 4th estate, using his stint as a cop to raise money to take him through media school.

After hanging his boots, the anchor joined the Kenya Institute of Mass Communications, giving him the foundation for his media career.

NTV Anchor Fredrick Mutuiriri during his time in the National Police Service
NTV Anchor Fredrick Mutuiriri during his time in the National Police Service
"I finished school in 2011 and got a contract with an online magazine for three months but I did not like the job. I found another job at a radio station in Nakuru, Hero FM, where I hosted a breakfast show for three months but disagreed with a contractual agreement and left," he said in a past interview.

Muitiriri would later transition to Standard Media Group in 2013 and was selected to temporarily replace Radio Maisha’s Anthony Ndiema who was on leave.

After his time at Standard Media Group, the anchor landed a job at vernacular station Inooro TV where he served from 2018.

In 2020, he then made a move to Switch TV where he presented the news bulletin in English.

NTV Anchor Fredrick Muitiriri during his time in the National Police Service
NTV Anchor Fredrick Muitiriri during his time in the National Police Service

However, the station folded its broadcast department in December 2021 and the following month he got an offer to join TV47 in January 2022.

In May 2023, he was awarded by the Media Council of Kenya as a winner in the Development and Public Affairs reporting category - TV.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
