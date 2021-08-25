NTV anchor who started as an intern resigns

In a series of posts on her Twitter account, Nkonge said that words and photos could not sum up her journey at the media house.

"Working for NTV has honestly been one of my many dreams come true. I came in as a young intern and though leaving a few years later I have grown in leaps and bounds as a journalist.

"I am grateful for the lessons, the impactful stories I managed to do and the people I met in the midsts of it all. To my colleagues and editors, thank you for what has been an amazing and momentous chapter in my life. Really excited for the new chapter and new beginning," she said.

Though her main role was to be reporter, she often found herself presenting news bulletins and interviwing high profile guests such as Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Nkonge has also worked for Royal Media Services and has a journalism degree from the University of Kent in UK.

She did news features on education, health and lifestyle and also did a documentary on the emergence of the grime music in the UK.

Changes at NTV

NTV has been making changes with the recent hiring of Ben Kitili who had been at KTN for 8 years.

Kitili’s final broadcast after 8 years at KTN was visibly emotional for him as he thanked his fans and bosses for the opportunity afforded to him.

Highly placed sources revealed that Kitili was heading to NTV to take the role of News Editor.

In the position, Kitili will be in charge of the NTV newsroom, guiding reporters and anchors as well as helping the station's news coverage.

He had previously worked at NTV before he resigned in 2013 and hosted a show alongside former presenter Lizz Ntonjira.

At KTN, Kitili hosted a political show (Inside Politics) every Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm where he interviewed political leaders from different factions. Additionally, he anchored prime-time news every Tuesday on Newsline.