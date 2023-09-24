The sports category has moved to a new website.

Fridah Mwaka finally reveals special bond with Lofty Matambo, explains their dates

Lynet Okumu

Lofty Matambo confessed that a potential split would hurt him

NTV News anchors Fridah Mwaka & Lofty Matambo
NTV’s Swahili news anchor Fridah Mwaka and his co-host Lofty Matambo have opened up on their relationship that goes beyond the screens.

Recommended articles

Since joining the station in 2020, their exceptional on-screen chemistry and close bond have sparked curiosity and speculation about whether their relationship goes beyond their professional partnership.

Despite the public's curiosity about their relationship, both presenters have emphasized that their bond is purely platonic.

NTV presenters Lofty Matambo & Fridah Mwaka
READ: Lofty Matambo, Fridah Mwaka named journalists of the year

Speaking in an interview with Presenter Ali and Nicholas Kioko on Saturday, they revealed that they value the chemistry and connection they share but also stressed that it remains within the realms of a professional friendship.

Lofty Matambo, addressing the public's assumptions, acknowledged that their interaction may seem intriguing and appealing, but he emphasised that their relationship is primarily work-oriented.

"Tumepata maswali na misukumo ya aina hiyo lakini uhusiano wetu kwa sasa ni wa kazi. Ni chemistry na mtagusano uliyo kati yetu ni wa kuvutia na wa kutamanisha lakini hayo mengine ni ya mafans kufurahia," Lofty Matambo said.

NTV's Lofty Matambo and Fridah Mwaka who were named 2022 journalists of the year at the Pwani Golden Awards in Mombasa on December 3, 2022
Fridah Mwaka echoed these sentiments, underlining the significance of their partnership. She described their relationship as one built on understanding and mutual support.

Their friendship extends beyond the studio, where they often grab tea and catch up before work, ensuring they understand each other's state of mind before they go on air.

"Wasichokijua pia ni kwamba wanachokipenda kimefanyiwa kazi...Kuwa the duo on air si rahisi. Mimi na Lofty we go an extra mile. Tumebeba hii brand kwa roho yetu. Thats why we got out on dates.

"Watu wametuona hapa Nairobi kwenye mikahawa tukinywa chai yetu. But i must check up on him kwa sababu kabla tufike kazini huyu ni rafiki yangu. Lazima nijue ako vipi, ndio tukipatana hewani tunaweza kuelewana," Fridah said.

NTV News anchors Fridah Mwaka & Lofty Matambo
One noticeable aspect of their public appearances is how they occasionally don matching outfits. Both anchors explained that the decision to match their attire stems from the desire to showcase unity and strength.

They see their partnership as a harmonious collaboration where they empower each other, and this is symbolised through their synchronized dressing.

However, they also revealed that there are times when this synchrony occurs naturally, without prior planning.

"Kuna nguvu na umoja katika mavazi. Kuna nyakati tuahisi nataka aniongeze nguvu na mi nimuongeze nguvu. na pia inategemea tunafanya nini.

"Sisi ni mapacha lazima tufanane. Pia imefika wakati naona kuozeana sana. Kuna wakati hatupangi lakini tukikutana tunapata tumevaa nguo same, " Frida said.

NTV News anchors Fridah Mwaka & Lofty Matambo
Addressing the possibility of separation, whether due to one of them pursuing opportunities elsewhere, Lofty acknowledged that it would be a significant challenge for him.

However, both presenters expressed their commitment to being a team, emphasizing that they are in it together for the long haul.

"Daraja tutalivuka tufikiapo. Lakini najua utakua mtihani mkubwa sana kwangu. Cha msingi ni kuwa the duo till death do us part," Lofty said.

Their journey didn't begin at NTV; they had previously worked together at KTN. Their paths converged again at NTV, where they currently host the 7 p.m. Swahili news.

NTV News anchors Fridah Mwaka & Lofty Matambo
READ: Lofty Matambo & Frida Mwaka Join NTV days after parting ways with KTN

Their history and shared experiences contribute to their exceptional on-screen chemistry, making them a beloved duo among viewers.

