Tokodi’s wife Grace Ekirapa addresses Pressure to have Children from 'Outsiders'

A disappointed Ekirapa said its unfair for outsiders to impose pressure on married couples, to an extent of throwing insults at them just because they are yet to have kids in their marriage. She went on to remind netizens that its God who gives Children, Women and men can only try.

“What I am saying is, nobody really has control over how life will come to this world or how it will leave. God gives and God takes. It is unfair for an outsider to impose on a married couples life and even raise insults about their life and why they are not bringing children into the world. My heart breaks because there are soo many people out here who are quick to hurt others with their words by raising demands, insults and accusations before knowing what the other person is going through” said Ms Ekirapa.

Grace Ekirapa and Pascal Tokodi Pulse Live Kenya

The TV Beauty who is married to actor Pascal Tokodi went on to state that her parents raised her in manner that she will never be mean to somebody just because she has something they don’t.

“My parents raise me knowing that I should never be mean to somebody just because I have something they don’t have because you know what, It is God who has the power to give and He also has the power to take. Be careful about being mean to people who don’t have what you have because it will be unfortunate if you lost what you have. Remember, it is God who gives Children, Women and men can only try. May Gods peace be with everybody who has been through a painful experience or experiences and May He restore your Joy and turn your mourning into Dancing” shared Ekirapa.

Actor Pascal Tokodi and his Wife Grace Ekirapa Pulse Live Kenya

She added that; “Allow me to say this because it’s been in my heart and it gets heavy by day. When two people get married, they plan and work towards their plans together. Everything flows beautifully and those who want children, work hard towards making them and some even swing from chandeliers while at it. Others decide to pursue their careers first then plan for children later, others decide to adopt children instead of having them biologically, in short, these decisions are made by the people who got married.

Grace Ekirapa’s heartfelt message to lover Pascal Tokodi (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya