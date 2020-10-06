NTV presenter Grace Ekirapa took the internet by storm on Tuesday, as she shared a romantic photo of herself with actor cum singer Pascal Tokodi.

In the picture that has elicited hundreds of mixed reactions, Ms Ekirapa captioned it with words saying that ‘our love will shine’.

“PENZI LETU LITANGAA ❤️❤️❤️❤️” wrote Grace Ekirapa.

The photo has left many of her followers confused whether the two are indeed a couple, or it was just for the video of Pascal Tokodi’s new song You, featuring King Kaka.

Grace Ekirapa with Pascal Tokodi

In the video, Grace Ekirapa who makes an appearance as a video vixen plays the role of Pascal Tokodi’s girlfriend, and they go ahead and get married in a beautiful wedding.

At one point, the two are seen kissing.

In his post, Tokodi captions the photo with words saying that they were meant to be, “BABY WE WERE MEANT TO BE.”

Video

