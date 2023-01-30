ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

NTV's Zainab Ismail pays touching tribute to late father on 1st anniversary

Amos Robi

NTV news anchor Zainab Ismail lost her father in January 2022

A collage of Zainab Ismail and her late father
A collage of Zainab Ismail and her late father

NTV news anchor Zainab Ismail has penned a beautiful tribute for her late father who passed on in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ismail, in the post, recalls her father’s finals days which she said were not anticipated as he had just suffered a minor illness that she thought would not see him in the hospital long.

She further spoke of the strong relationship she shared with her father even later after she became a mother.

“A time like this one year ago, my life changed. I lost my baba. After one week in hospital, I knew we would take him back home in a day or two and he was optimistic too. God had other plans.

“I would run to my dad whenever anything happened to me. Even as a mother, I would call him like twenty times in a day to ask a bunch of questions about my newborn!” Ismail said.

Zainab Ismail with her late father
Zainab Ismail with her late father Zainab Ismail with her late father Pulse Live Kenya

READ: NTV news anchor Zainab Ismail in mourning

Ismail explained that she has taken a long time to get over her father’s death because of how close he was to her and the support he showed, especially for her career.

“I kept getting mad at myself because why is it taking so long to 'get over it'?? But it's hard because he meant a lot to me. I have learnt and still learning that losing someone you love can never be fully processed, acknowledging the feeling, and accepting it as it comes,” she noted.

In a message to those grieving, the journalist said it was okay to grieve for whatever period it took without feeling any shame.

Zainab Ismail
Zainab Ismail Zainaib Ismail Pulse Live Kenya

READ: NTV’s Zainab Ismail & her Citizen TV hubby welcome their first Child (Photo)

“For all those going through grief, take your time, no matter how long it takes, don't be ashamed of the feeling because of how long it took/takes. ..If you wish to cry, just cry...grieve as much as you want. Wishing you all happiness and you will be okay!” she noted.

Ismail anchors NTV's lunchtime and prime-time news.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

NTV's Zainab Ismail pays touching tribute to late father on 1st anniversary

NTV's Zainab Ismail pays touching tribute to late father on 1st anniversary

Not my husband - Chiki Kuruka shoves lady grinding on Bien [Video]

Not my husband - Chiki Kuruka shoves lady grinding on Bien [Video]

Breeder LW's 'Gin ama Whiskey' song crosses new milestone

Breeder LW's 'Gin ama Whiskey' song crosses new milestone

KBC unveils veteran journalist to replace Catherine Kasavuli

KBC unveils veteran journalist to replace Catherine Kasavuli

Zari's message leaves fans speculating as Shakib responds to ex-lover's claims

Zari's message leaves fans speculating as Shakib responds to ex-lover's claims

Pritty Vishy's special message to Stevo Simple Boy as he mourns father

Pritty Vishy's special message to Stevo Simple Boy as he mourns father

News anchor Victoria Rubadiri treated to beautiful birthday surprise [Video]

News anchor Victoria Rubadiri treated to beautiful birthday surprise [Video]

Kevin Mboya finally speaks after trip to surprise girlfriend in Kwale

Kevin Mboya finally speaks after trip to surprise girlfriend in Kwale

I have children but I have never married - Kamene Goro’s lover clarifies

I have children but I have never married - Kamene Goro’s lover clarifies

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio Maisha news anchor Beatrice Maganga who announced her exit today, January 28, 2023

Veteran Radio Maisha presenter signs off in emotional farewell after 13 years

Spice Diana and a screengrab from the video

Video: Mixed reactions as Spice Diana leaves little to imagination in TikTok video

Cebbie Koks Nyasego

Cebbie Koks' advice to single ladies in search of husbands

Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro reveals truth about why she left Kiss FM