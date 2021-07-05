Diamond to feature Wiz Khalifa, Swae Lee in his Album & fans can’t keep Calm (Photos)

On Sunday, Platnumz shared a number of photos on social media, announcing that he was working on a collabo with rapper Cameron Jibril Thomaz alias Wiz Khalifa of Taylor Gang.

The studio session between Chibu Dangote and Wiz Khalifa excited a good number of his fans, who flocked his comment session to shower his with praises.

Singer Diamond Platnumz with Wiz Khalifa in the US Pulse Live Kenya

2021 BET Awards

The Platnumz post with Wiz Khalifa has so far garnered over 233K Likes and over 13K comments; all capturing the excitement of his fans.

The Tanzanian singer is currently in the US, rubbing shoulders with A-lists artistes, days after attending the 2021 BET Awards where he was a nominee.

In a separate post, the WCB Wasafi CEO also mentioned that he has featured, five-time Grammy Award Nominee and rapper Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, known professionally as Swae Lee in his upcoming Album.

“My since day one brother... I can’t wait for the world to hear what we have in my Album...... @swaelee 🌍 #wcb4life #swahilination” Platnumz captioned a screengrab of his conversation with Swae Lee.

Video

A-List stars

On Sunday, Platnumz was also spotted at a Party full of A-List artistes among them; Akon, Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz, Kanye West’s Manager Bu Thiam, O.T. GENASIS, Producer Hitmaka aka Christian, Busta Rhymes daughter Ca.Cie just to mention a few.

Just the other day, the Legendary Busta Rhymes, termed Platnumz as the African ‘Michael Jackson’ at a time they had linked up for a studio session at a recording studio owned by producer Swizz Beatz of the famous Ruff Ryders'.

Earlier on, Platnumz has mentioned that the Executive producer for his 4th studio Album will be from America.

"Let me Zoom in to the Michael Jackson, African One, Diamond Platnumz lets be clear, he is danger for real”

“THIS SHIT DONE WENT FROM VOLTRON TO THE AVENGERS, TRANSFORMERS & XMEN IN 1 @therealswizzz @otgenasis @spliffstar_mrlewis @diamondplatnumz @neekbucks @hitmaka Stay tuned FUCKA’S!!! 🥶🥶🥶🥶” wrote Busta Rhyme in a video with Diamond Platnumz.

American Stars

This will be the second time, Chibu Dangote will be working with Swizz Beatz, basing on that fact that he was featured in Alicia Keys Album “ALICIA” on a song dubbed Wasted Energy.

This will not be the first time for Diamond to work with American musicians. In 2018 he featured Rapper Rick Ross, RnB star Ne-Yo and Omarion on his Album “A Boy From Tandale”.

With Rick Ross they worked on a song called Waka Waka that has over 12 Million views. Diamond’s collabo with Omarion “African Beauty” has over 61 Million views yet Marry You with Ne-yo has 51 million views and counting.

