On Wednesday, the Legendary Busta Rhymes, termed Platnumz as the African ‘Michael Jackson’ at a time they had linked up for a studio session at a recording studio owned by producer Swizz Beatz of the famous Ruff Ryders'

"Let me Zoom in to the Michael Jackson, African One, Diamond Platnumz lets be clear, he is danger for real”

“THIS SHIT DONE WENT FROM VOLTRON TO THE AVENGERS, TRANSFORMERS & XMEN IN 1

@therealswizzz @otgenasis @spliffstar_mrlewis @diamondplatnumz @neekbucks @hitmaka Stay tuned FUCKA’S!!! 🥶🥶🥶🥶” wrote Busta Rhyme in a video with Diamond Platnumz.

Busta Rhymes Crowns Diamond African Michael Jackson, links up in Studio (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

The WCB CEO is in the United States, after gracing the BET Awards gala that went down on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with actress Taraji P Henson as the Host.

This will be the second time, Chibu Dangote will be working with Swizz Beatz, basing on that fact that he was featured in Alicia Keys Album “ALICIA” on a song dubbed Wasted Energy.

At that Particular time, fans expressed displeasure after Diamond was only allocated 26-seconds in the song, something that forced Alicia Keys' husband Swizz Beatz to explain that more was still in store from the two artiste (Diamond and Alicia).

Beatz added that Chibu Dangote should talk to his fans so that they can stop complaining; with a promise that the two still have more in store for their fans.

Swizz Beatz defended Alicia saying “My Brother 4 life. Please let your fans know you did as you pleased on the rec and this is just part 1🙏🏽.

Chibu replied "OOOH yes!! more Bombs coming".

However, despite the few seconds that Diamond’s voice is heard in the song, it’s one of the songs that was given much attention by fans on the whole Album on YouTube. Currently, the song has over 2.3 million views.

Diamond was the only artistes from Africa featured in the Album, on Track number 4 “Wasted Energy” where he sings in Swahili.

In November 2020, the Fifteen-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys showered Tanzanian Singer Diamond Platnumz with lots of praises after featuring him in her Album “ALICIA".

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Alicia described Chibu Dangote as an amazing artiste with a unique style, following the success of their collabo dubbed Wasted Energy.

“Wasted Energy is such a vibe…. I also love that Diamond Platnumz is part of this. An amazing Tanzanian artiste, who happened to be able to come in and bless this track with his unique style and I love how the worlds collide here. This is like world music collision at its finest” said Alicia Keys.

Wasted Energy