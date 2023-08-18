The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nyako descends on Eve Mungai in bitter TikTok Live

Fabian Simiyu

Here is why Nyako bitterly addressed Eve Mungai on TikTok

Nyako (left) and Eve Mungai
Nyako bitterly expressed her views towards Kenyan YouTubers, with a pointed focus on Eve Mungai, accusing her of becoming self-centred after achieving wealth.

She asserted that the people played a significant role in elevating Eve to her current financial status, emphasising that not long ago, she was merely a young girl with limited resources.

"Eve Mungai, we've made you rich. You were just a young girl yesterday with nothing. I started following you when you were interviewing these boys..," Nyako claimed.

TikToker Nyako
READ: Drama as Nyako clashes with Kanjo who arrested her in Nairobi CBD

Nyako continued, stating that Eve Mungai was insignificant and used to dress in a t-shirt and cheap jeans trousers.

Nyako alleged that Eve had become wealthy by exploiting content creators who were unaware of their rights.

She proceeded to caution content creators such as Presenter Ali, Obidan Dela, and Oga Obinna against conducting interviews with Brian Chira on their channels.

Nyako then returned to discussing Eve Mungai, asserting that she had never witnessed the YouTuber participating in any charity programs.

Eve Mungai
READ: TikToker Nyako lectures Lulu Hassan over 'shosh' comments

Nyako mentioned that despite Eve avoiding charity events, she exploits unsuspecting content creators to amass wealth, and she openly labeled Eve as selfish.

ogola__ Nyako has motherly instincts and she is genuinely protecting the interests of Brian Chira. Chira needs some love, guidance and support.

nasrayusuff Eve can now interview the likes of Bien and nyashinski,we like to see a girl win.

anita_gakii_murithi Why is she attacking a young hard working girl in Kenya, we are our own enemies angepass message without insults kwani angekufa lol.

nelson_254ke She's right, eve nikujisikia sukari na madocho na stupid boy ndio wamefanya akajulikana.

ngonyo_esther True I agree with Nyako muachane na Chira if you not helping him.

j.u.l.i.e_kilonzi Brian chira umepoteza kila kitu kwa kupenda kwako na tabia zako ovyo,acha kikurambe vile kinafaa ndio you learn discipline.

just._tonnie Shida ya uyu ni kujifanya she owns the country ooh president wa tiktok non sense. Huyu ni mwingine anafanya tiktok ibaniwe. nkt aaii

Eve Mungai's boyfriend, Director Trevor, stumbled upon Nyako's video and left a comment stating that Nyako was just creating unnecessary noise.

He further mentioned that Nyako had threatened to report one of his videos on Facebook, but that threat hadn't been acted upon yet.

Trevor then proceeded to ask what Nyako was waiting for.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
