'I don't know what they realised in her' - Nyako's brother after she won an award

The event, held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) on Monday, March 11, recognised Nyako as the Comic Content Creator of the Year.

Nyako's Brother's response to her achievement

Nyako's brother, known simply as Wajakoyah, shared his thoughts on his sister's achievement during an interview with local media at the awards ceremony.

Expressing surprise at Nyako's win, Wajakoyah reflected on her comedic nature since childhood.

He admitted that while he may not fully understand the basis for her award, he acknowledges her innate humour.

"This award I can't say much about it because I dont know what the organisers realised in my sister...She's such a comical lady all along from her childhood. For this category, I can't say much about it because for me it is a surprise," he said.

Marwa Music Awards: Celebrating Luo talent

Established to honour and uplift talented artists within the Luo community, the Marwa Music Awards serve as a platform to acknowledge excellence in various artistic endeavors.

The second edition of the Marwa Music Awards was a star-studded affair, attracting dignitaries, artists, and content creators from across the region.

Notable attendees included Raila Odinga's wife Ida Odinga and Ezekiel Mutua, head of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK). Their presence showcased the significance of the event in celebrating artistic talent and cultural heritage.

The evening was filled with music, laughter, and celebration, guided by comedian Oga Obinna.

Looking Forward: Nyako's continued success

Nyako's recognition at the Marwa Music Awards is a sign of her growing influence and popularity in the entertainment industry.

Her manager Chinedu, who attended the event, lauded her acumen, portraying her as the best boss.

"I've seen her from a different perspective. She possesses a kind heart, is philanthropic, remarkably forgiving, and truly the best boss anyone could ask for," he expressed.

