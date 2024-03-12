The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I don't know what they realised in her' - Nyako's brother after she won an award

Lynet Okumu

Nyako's brother Wajakoyah, reacts after she clinched the Comic Content Creator of the Year Award.

TikToker Nyako ( Instagram)
TikToker Nyako ( Instagram)

Kenyan TikToker Roseline Otieno, also known as Nyako, achieved a significant milestone by clinching an award at the 2024 Marwa Music Awards.

Recommended articles

The event, held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) on Monday, March 11, recognised Nyako as the Comic Content Creator of the Year.

Nyako's brother, known simply as Wajakoyah, shared his thoughts on his sister's achievement during an interview with local media at the awards ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT
TikToker Nyako's brother Wajakoyah and her manager Chinedu at the 2nd edition of the Marwa Music Awards on March 11, 2024.
TikToker Nyako's brother Wajakoyah and her manager Chinedu at the 2nd edition of the Marwa Music Awards on March 11, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nyako makes U-turn on deportation, details why she's not leaving Germany anytime soon

Expressing surprise at Nyako's win, Wajakoyah reflected on her comedic nature since childhood.

He admitted that while he may not fully understand the basis for her award, he acknowledges her innate humour.

"This award I can't say much about it because I dont know what the organisers realised in my sister...She's such a comical lady all along from her childhood. For this category, I can't say much about it because for me it is a surprise," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
TikToker Nyako's brother Wajakoyah and her manager Chinedu at the 2nd edition of the Marwa Music Awards on March 11, 2024.
TikToker Nyako's brother Wajakoyah and her manager Chinedu at the 2nd edition of the Marwa Music Awards on March 11, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Akothee, Nyako exchange words in online clash

Established to honour and uplift talented artists within the Luo community, the Marwa Music Awards serve as a platform to acknowledge excellence in various artistic endeavors.

The second edition of the Marwa Music Awards was a star-studded affair, attracting dignitaries, artists, and content creators from across the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notable attendees included Raila Odinga's wife Ida Odinga and Ezekiel Mutua, head of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK). Their presence showcased the significance of the event in celebrating artistic talent and cultural heritage.

TikToker Nyako ( Instagram)
TikToker Nyako ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nyako takes on Jalang'o, Akothee in a battle for supremacy

The evening was filled with music, laughter, and celebration, guided by comedian Oga Obinna.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyako's recognition at the Marwa Music Awards is a sign of her growing influence and popularity in the entertainment industry.

Her manager Chinedu, who attended the event, lauded her acumen, portraying her as the best boss.

"I've seen her from a different perspective. She possesses a kind heart, is philanthropic, remarkably forgiving, and truly the best boss anyone could ask for," he expressed.

TikToker Nyako
TikToker Nyako TikToker Nyako Pulse Live Kenya

She divulged that Nyako has climbed the ladder of success gradually and will persist in her trajectory, not just within Kenya but also internationally. Furthermore, she will remain an inspiration through her foundation.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I knew I didn't like him when he gifted me a Toyota - Minne shares untold story of her ex

I knew I didn't like him when he gifted me a Toyota - Minne shares untold story of her ex

'I don't know what they realised in her' - Nyako's brother after she won an award

'I don't know what they realised in her' - Nyako's brother after she won an award

Business acumen producer Mavo on The Beat uses to make up to Sh200K per song

Business acumen producer Mavo on The Beat uses to make up to Sh200K per song

Moya David details impact of losing TikTok account & backup plan if recovery fails

Moya David details impact of losing TikTok account & backup plan if recovery fails

End of H_Art The Band ? Mordecai says it all after deal with Sol Generation

End of H_Art The Band ? Mordecai says it all after deal with Sol Generation

'Zora' star Ryan Mwenda turns to Uhuru & Ruto for support after losing 3 relatives in fire

'Zora' star Ryan Mwenda turns to Uhuru & Ruto for support after losing 3 relatives in fire

Kenyan student's night club idea lands him Sh7.5M in global competition

Kenyan student's night club idea lands him Sh7.5M in global competition

Willis Raburu's reaction as court orders Airtel to pay him Sh6.5M for 'Bazu' trademark

Willis Raburu's reaction as court orders Airtel to pay him Sh6.5M for 'Bazu' trademark

Terence Creative doesn't own a G-Wagon - Milly Chebby

Terence Creative doesn't own a G-Wagon - Milly Chebby

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jackie Matubia and Peter Kamau on Salem set ( Instagram)

Jackie Matubia's response to rumours of expecting 3rd baby with actor Peter Kamau

Joshua Jackson in 2022.Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

8 intriguing facts about Lupita Nyong'o's Canadian boyfriend Joshua Jackson

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru

Margaret Wanjiru's Biography: Education, politics, divorce & land saga

Amber Ray and fiancé Kennedy Rapudo ( Instagram)

Inside Amber Ray's lavish lifestyle: A peek into her Sh1.5 million monthly expenses