The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nyako takes on Jalang'o, Akothee in a battle for supremacy

Lynet Okumu

According to Nyako, she is the new Madam Boss in town!

Nyako
Nyako

TikToker Nyako has once again made headlines for her outspoken views, this time during a live TikTok session on September 3.

Recommended articles

Known for her candid remarks, Nyako didn't hold back as she listed Kenyan celebrities she believes have faded from the entertainment scene, while asserting her own prominence.

The mother of three, stated that she currently holds the title of the most popular Kenyan celebrity.

Nyako
Nyako Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Nyako descends on Eve Mungai

She reiterated her past stance, urging her followers to stop comparing her to other celebrities like singer Akothee.

Nyako emphasised that it's a fact she's the reigning celebrity, and this time, she extended the comparison to include Langata MP Felix Odiwuor.

"I have climbed the ladder of being a Kenyan celebrity, and even if there are people who still can't accept it, Nyako is the only Luo woman who became a celebrity while in abroad," Nyako said.

ADVERTISEMENT
TikToker Nyako
TikToker Nyako Pulse Live Kenya

Turning her attention to Jalang'o, Nyako promised to take on the former radio host and comedian.

She shared her intentions to climb even higher in the entertainment ladder, vowing to overtake Jalas. She expressed her determination to challenge Jalas, who she claimed had belittled her in the past.

"Jalas ebu acha leo nikuchambe. le me sit you down. Uko hapo juu, i will come to ovretake you ukiona. I was so humble, i was just smiling. But that guy rubbished me. Alinikata kidogo kidogo akaniweka huko.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Watch the pace. We're giving you another four years na tukuje na kura zetu. Ulinidiss, Jalas am coming for you. War is loading, nimenyamaza sana," she said.

TikToker Nyako
TikToker Nyako Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nyako’s son struggles with Swahili

Nyako confidently asserted that she had surpassed Akothee in terms of popularity. She claimed to be the new Madam Boss in town, emphasising that wealth and material possessions aren't the determinant for such a title.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Nyako, what truly matters is how celebrities impact society positively and bring hope and sanity.

"I'm even more popular than madam boss. I took over. I am the new madam boss in town. Na sina gari kubwa, ama mansion. You must not have money to be there. People will judge you, see how you behave, what can you bring on the table, vitu kama hizo," she said.

Nyako urged Kenyan celebrities to use their platforms to advocate for justice and the rights of ordinary citizens, rather than merely flaunting material possessions like expensive cars and gadgets.

TikToker Nyako
TikToker Nyako Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How controversial content cost Nyako her military career

ADVERTISEMENT

She stressed the importance of bringing back hope and sanity to society, which she believes she has taken upon herself to do.

"These our celebrities mmeshawahi sikia wamesimama mbele ya camera wakatetee haki ya common mwananchi? They just show us big cars, iphone 14, big butts, and am in Dubai.

'We need people who can bring back sanity and hope to the society. That is why I have taken over from Madam Boss," she said.

Nyako also addressed prominent figures like Obinna, challenging him to acknowledge her growing influence.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Brown Mauzo in new project with Amber Ray days after split with Vera

Brown Mauzo in new project with Amber Ray days after split with Vera

Nyako takes on Jalang'o, Akothee in a battle for supremacy

Nyako takes on Jalang'o, Akothee in a battle for supremacy

'Between the Rains' documentary to premiere at Africa Climate Week in Kenya

'Between the Rains' documentary to premiere at Africa Climate Week in Kenya

Why Rayvanny turned down Zuchu's dance offer at Wasafi Festival

Why Rayvanny turned down Zuchu's dance offer at Wasafi Festival

Why Ethan Muziki & Kinoti's packed show at Sarit was ended prematurely

Why Ethan Muziki & Kinoti's packed show at Sarit was ended prematurely

Bahati & Diana Marua offered Sh5M to delete social media after pro-smoking photo

Bahati & Diana Marua offered Sh5M to delete social media after pro-smoking photo

Nonini slams UK-based Kenyan promoter's comments on Khaligraph over missed interview

Nonini slams UK-based Kenyan promoter's comments on Khaligraph over missed interview

Akothee emotionally remembers her unborn baby after encounter with mother & baby

Akothee emotionally remembers her unborn baby after encounter with mother & baby

Nonini slams UK-based Kenyan promoter's comments on Khaligraph over missed interview

Nonini slams UK-based Kenyan promoter's comments on Khaligraph over missed interview

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edday Nderitu

Fans respond after Edday Nderitu's kids start school in the U.S.

Nameless and Wahu

King Kaka joins Wahu in quelling comments after fans overinterpreted his photo

Alex Wamatu 'Kinyash'

Meet Kinyash: 'Classmates' actor who owns a football club

Harmonize (back) hugging Alikiba

Alikiba reacts after Harmonize surprised him with a hug