Nyako makes U-turn on deportation, details why she's not leaving Germany anytime soon

Nyako, who had earlier mentioned that she had been scheduled for deportation and even had her utilities cut in a TikTok live, poured cold water on her earlier statements.

According to Nyako, she is not facing deportation and is even close to acquiring German citizenship, thanks to her children.

She was referring to an article published by a local media entity that indicated she was facing deportation and was appealing to Kenyans for aid.

"I have been on another live stream now, claiming that I am being deported—in your dreams. Guys, I'm in Germany because of my children. My residence permit is because of my kids, and nothing can separate me from my children.

"Before you rush to deportation, I have qualified to be a German citizen, officially. So, that is my right. Drill it into your head," confidently stated Nyako.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nyako's earlier statement on deportation

Earlier, the outspoken TikToker sent an appeal to Kenyans, asking for help to adopt her three children, claiming she was on the verge of deportation, with all documentation ready.

"I have been disconnected from electricity; I need assistance. They said I will be deported next weekend, so I don't need electricity. My deportation papers are ready, and I don't even have water.

"The deportation papers are ready, and I don't know who will adopt my children," Nyako said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nyako's life story in Germany

Nyako Pilot's journey from Kenya to Germany has been marked by controversy, including her admission to having worked as a commercial sex worker in Kenya.

In an interview, she revealed that her TikTok moniker, 'Nyako,' originated from her time as a sex worker, bestowed upon her by fellow workers.

Despite facing judgment for her past, Nyako embraces her history, emphasizing that it has shaped her into the person she is today.

Nyako Pulse Live Kenya

The TikTok star is unapologetic about her journey and encourages others to focus on her present actions rather than passing judgment based on her past.