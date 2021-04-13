The war of words between Rayvanny and Harmonize is far from over, after the Next Level Music CEO hit the studio to responded to his song #Vibaya with a version of his own dubbed #Nyamaza.

In the song, Vanny Boy narrates how Harmonize tried to sabotage him when his video with Paula Kajala leaked online.

The WCB signee says that Harmonize should stop playing victim after ruing his relationship with Frida Kajala by seducing her daughter (Paula Kajala).

The BET Award-winning singer went on to advise his former colleague at WCB, to eat a humble pie and apologize to Kajala and her daughter.

“Nivizuri #kunyamaza maana inayoumia ni familia ambayo ina ndugu jamaa na wazazi na wanaumia pia 🙏🙏🙏. unapofanya kosa ni vizuri kuomba radhi huo ndio uungwana lakini pia kila anaekufanyia roho mbaya kwa chuki na uadui mwambie ajue chuki hazijengi bora ku #NYAMAZA” said Rayvanny.

Rayvanny's Audio

On Monday (night) Harmonize also dropped a new tune dedicated at his now ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala.

In the song, Konde Boy confessed his mistakes, asking Kajala not to share their secrets with the world for the sake of tomorrow.

Frida Kajala with daughter Paula Kajala, Rayvanny and Hamia Mobetto

The Konde Gang President also warned Kajala not to embrace his rivals, alleging that they are out to destroy her and her daughter.

He also talked on how they had promised each other forever, but unfortunately things went south, promising that he will not pick enmity from the broken relationship.

The singer went on to beg Kajala or any other person not to leak his nudes to the public, saying it won’t change anything.

They had date for only 2 months.

Harmonize Audio