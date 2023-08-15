Diamond’s alleged ex-side-chick reveals reasons behind their breakup

According to Lynn, cheating and disrespect were some of the major factors that contributed to her breakup with Diamond.

During the interview, Lynn candidly shared her perspective, stating that she considers herself a good woman who deserves respect, despite acknowledging that men may sometimes cheat.

"Unajua mimi ni mwanamke mzuri, halafu sipendi kushare. Yaani hata kama ndio wanaume wanachiti lakini tuheshimiane.

"[You know I'm a good lady and I don't like sharing. Men do cheat but respect is paramount]," Lynn said.

She continued by expressing her discomfort with being introduced to new ladies, as she desires to have her man exclusively for herself.

Lynn emphasised her preference for genuine love from her partner, coupled with the desire for him to pamper her.

Lynn speaks about Diamond's proposal

During the interview, Lynn was asked if she differed from other ladies Diamond had dated, or if Diamond saw something special in her.

In response, Lynn expressed uncertainty about whether she held significant importance to the musician.

She mentioned that Diamond had proposed to her at a certain point in their relationship.

She went on to elaborate that Diamond had visited her home for introductions and the proposal, citing this as an indication of her significance in the artist's life.

When questioned about her age at the time of Diamond's proposal, she skillfully avoided providing a direct answer.

As she continued to share insights into her relationship with Diamond, Lynn disclosed that they had dated for a year before parting ways.

She elaborated on their closeness, mentioning that they had even cohabitated and shared a home, where they also slept together.