WATCH: Governor Sakaja's funny response to viral sensation Priscilla Wa Imani

In one of her viral videos, Wa Imani said she was in Nairobi and wanted to meet the Governor.

In a response to Wa Imani, Sakaja invited the TikToker to make her way to City Hall where she can have a chance to meet him.

"Priscilla Wa Imani, unafanya nini Nyamakima? Toka hapo,niko City Hall, kuja City Hall [What are you doing at Nyamakima? I'm at City Hall, come over]," Governor Sakaja said, imitating Pricilla's famous whistle.

Notable personalities become fans of Pricilla Wa Imani

The now viral creator has not just grabbed the attention of the Nairobi County boss but also popular radio presenter Maina Kageni.

In one of her videos, Wa Imani said she was stranded, asking Maina Kageni to send her fare.

In response to her message, Kageni said he was in talks with Wa Imani and had already sent her the cash she was seeking.

“Aisee Priscilla wa Imani, we have a date. Nimekutumia fare pamoja na lunch. Kuja tupatane Flyover saa tisa on the dot! [I have sent you fare and lunch, let's meet at Flyover at 3:00 p.m],” Kageni said.