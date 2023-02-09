ADVERTISEMENT
WATCH: Governor Sakaja's funny response to viral sensation Priscilla Wa Imani

Amos Robi

Priscilla Wa Imani has become popular for her whistling videos addressing popular personalities.

A collage of Governor Sakaja and Priscilla wa Imani
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has extended an invitation to TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani who has become popular for her viral videos on social media.

In one of her viral videos, Wa Imani said she was in Nairobi and wanted to meet the Governor.

In a response to Wa Imani, Sakaja invited the TikToker to make her way to City Hall where she can have a chance to meet him.

"Priscilla Wa Imani, unafanya nini Nyamakima? Toka hapo,niko City Hall, kuja City Hall [What are you doing at Nyamakima? I'm at City Hall, come over]," Governor Sakaja said, imitating Pricilla's famous whistle.

READ: Johnson Sakaja celebrates after achieving new milestone on TikTok

The now viral creator has not just grabbed the attention of the Nairobi County boss but also popular radio presenter Maina Kageni.

In one of her videos, Wa Imani said she was stranded, asking Maina Kageni to send her fare.

In response to her message, Kageni said he was in talks with Wa Imani and had already sent her the cash she was seeking.

“Aisee Priscilla wa Imani, we have a date. Nimekutumia fare pamoja na lunch. Kuja tupatane Flyover saa tisa on the dot! [I have sent you fare and lunch, let's meet at Flyover at 3:00 p.m],” Kageni said.

The county boss joined TikTok on Saturday, January 28 and accumulated over 6,000 followers within hours. Currently the page has over 322,000 followers and is still growing fast.

READ: Fatherly love - Sakaja embraces street boy appealing to go back to school [Photos]

WATCH: Governor Sakaja's funny response to viral sensation Priscilla Wa Imani

