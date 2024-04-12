OJ Simpson's Biography: Early life, football fame, murder trial & jokes about him

His life story is marked by significant achievements in sports and entertainment, but his later years were overshadowed by his involvement in one of the most infamous criminal cases in American history.

O.J. Simpson was born on July 9, 1947, in San Francisco, California. He grew up in a working-class neighbourhood and showed athletic promise at an early age.

ADVERTISEMENT

At age 2, Simpson contracted rickets and was forced to wear leg braces for three years and despite this, he rose to become a prominent athlete.

At school, he excelled in football and track and field. He went on to play college football at the University of Southern California, where he became a star running back. In 1968, he won the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football.

Simpson set numerous records, including becoming the first player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season (1973).

He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

O.J. Simpson had a life of high highs and low lows.Finding fame initially on the football field, he became one of the greatest running backs ever to play in the NFL in the 1970s. He had an MVP season in 1973 when he set a single-season rushing record and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1985 after his retirement.He was set to live out his days as a hero and grow even more famous thanks to endorsements, movie roles, and broadcasting.But all of that changed in June of 1994 after his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death outside her condo. Days later, Simpson, who was a person of interest in the murders, led Los Angeles police on a slow-speed chase in his Ford Bronco, finally giving up when he got back to his home.Simpson's televised trial for the deaths of Nicole and Goldman a year later became one of the biggest spectacles in modern-day American history.Simpson was acquitted of the murders, was found guilty in civil court in 1997.The story of Simpson's incredible rise and fall still fascinates people to this day. The 2016 ESPN docuseries "O.J.: Made in America" won an Oscar and Emmy, and Ryan Murphy's 2016 scripted series "The People vs. O.J.: American Crime Story" won eight Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes.Simpson died on April 10. He had been diagnosed with cancer, his family said. Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

OJ Simpson's post-football career

After retiring from professional football, Simpson transitioned to a successful career in acting and broadcasting.

He appeared in films such as 'The Towering Inferno' (1974) and 'The Naked Gun' series, as well as television shows. Simpson also worked as a sports commentator for major networks.

OJ Simpson's murder trial

Simpson's life took a dramatic turn in 1994 when he was accused of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman were found fatally slashed in a bloody scene outside her Los Angeles home on June 12, 1994.

On June 12, 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson was stabbed to death outside her Los Angeles home with her friend Ron Goldman.Her ex-husband, NFL star O.J. Simpson, quickly became a prime suspect. He was arrested and charged with the two murders after leading police on a televised 60-mile car chase through Los Angeles. When he finally surrendered in his home, Simpson pleaded "absolutely, 100 percent not guilty."The trial itself became a media frenzy, as Simpson famously tried on the gloves that were left at the murder scene.On October 3 the following year, Time reported that over 150 million people (57% of the US population at the time) tuned in to hear the verdict. After just two hours of deliberations, Simpson was found not guilty.The murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman are still unsolved. O.J. Simpson died in April 2024, meaning that we'll most likely never know the truth of what happened that night. Business Insider USA

Simpson quickly emerged as a suspect. He was ordered to surrender to police but five days after the killings, he fled with a former teammate.

The trial, known as the 'Trial of the Century,' was one of the most widely publicized events in American history.

Simpson's legal team, led by Johnnie Cochran, famously argued that the police investigation was mishandled and racially biased.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution argued that Simpson killed Nicole out of jealousy and even presented extensive evidence including blood, hair and fibre tests.

One of the pieces of evidence presented was a pair of gloves which were found at the crime scene. Simpson was asked to try on the gloves in front of the jury and the courtroom.

AFP

When Simpson attempted to put on the gloves, he appeared to struggle with them, and they seemed too small for his hands. This moment was pivotal for the defence, as they argued that the ill-fitting gloves were evidence that Simpson could not have committed the crime.

Defence attorney Johnnie Cochran famously stated, "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit," using the moment to reinforce his argument for Simpson's innocence.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 3, 1995, Simpson was acquitted of all charges.

Comic moments from OJ Simpson's trial

With its high-profile nature, complex legal arguments, and captivating courtroom drama, the trial naturally became a rich source of material for comedians and satirists.

The trial became a popular subject for comedy sketches on TV shows such as 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Mad TV.'

3Comedians impersonated key figures in the trial, including O.J. Simpson, Johnnie Cochran, and other attorneys, creating humorous takes on the trial's key moments and personalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Insider USA

Later legal Issues

Despite his acquittal in the criminal trial, Simpson was found liable for the wrongful deaths of Brown Simpson and Goldman in a civil suit in 1997.

He was ordered to pay substantial damages to the victims' families. He sold much of his property to raise the required fees.

In 2007, Simpson faced further legal trouble when he was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, for armed robbery and kidnapping.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was convicted in 2008 and sentenced to 33 years in prison. Simpson was released on parole in 2017 after serving nine years of his sentence.

Business Insider USA

OJ Simpson's death

Simpson’s death was announced on X, formerly Twitter, in a simple message from his family:

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Simpson leaves four living children, Arnelle and Jason, both aged in their 50s, from his first marriage to Marguerite Whitley; and Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35, with Nicole Brown.

Business Insider USA

Aaren Simpson, whom he shared with Whitley, drowned in the family swimming pool in 1979, weeks before her second birthday.