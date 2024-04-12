Orenthal James Simpson, commonly known as O.J. Simpson, was an American former professional football player and actor.
OJ Simpson's Biography: Early life, football fame, murder trial & jokes about him
Simpson's life story is marked by significant achievements in sports but his later years were overshadowed by his involvement in criminal cases
O.J. Simpson was born on July 9, 1947, in San Francisco, California. He grew up in a working-class neighbourhood and showed athletic promise at an early age.
At age 2, Simpson contracted rickets and was forced to wear leg braces for three years and despite this, he rose to become a prominent athlete.
At school, he excelled in football and track and field. He went on to play college football at the University of Southern California, where he became a star running back. In 1968, he won the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football.
Simpson set numerous records, including becoming the first player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season (1973).
He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.
OJ Simpson's post-football career
After retiring from professional football, Simpson transitioned to a successful career in acting and broadcasting.
He appeared in films such as 'The Towering Inferno' (1974) and 'The Naked Gun' series, as well as television shows. Simpson also worked as a sports commentator for major networks.
OJ Simpson's murder trial
Simpson's life took a dramatic turn in 1994 when he was accused of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.
Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman were found fatally slashed in a bloody scene outside her Los Angeles home on June 12, 1994.
Simpson quickly emerged as a suspect. He was ordered to surrender to police but five days after the killings, he fled with a former teammate.
The trial, known as the 'Trial of the Century,' was one of the most widely publicized events in American history.
Simpson's legal team, led by Johnnie Cochran, famously argued that the police investigation was mishandled and racially biased.
The prosecution argued that Simpson killed Nicole out of jealousy and even presented extensive evidence including blood, hair and fibre tests.
One of the pieces of evidence presented was a pair of gloves which were found at the crime scene. Simpson was asked to try on the gloves in front of the jury and the courtroom.
When Simpson attempted to put on the gloves, he appeared to struggle with them, and they seemed too small for his hands. This moment was pivotal for the defence, as they argued that the ill-fitting gloves were evidence that Simpson could not have committed the crime.
Defence attorney Johnnie Cochran famously stated, "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit," using the moment to reinforce his argument for Simpson's innocence.
On October 3, 1995, Simpson was acquitted of all charges.
Comic moments from OJ Simpson's trial
With its high-profile nature, complex legal arguments, and captivating courtroom drama, the trial naturally became a rich source of material for comedians and satirists.
The trial became a popular subject for comedy sketches on TV shows such as 'Saturday Night Live' and 'Mad TV.'
3Comedians impersonated key figures in the trial, including O.J. Simpson, Johnnie Cochran, and other attorneys, creating humorous takes on the trial's key moments and personalities.
Later legal Issues
Despite his acquittal in the criminal trial, Simpson was found liable for the wrongful deaths of Brown Simpson and Goldman in a civil suit in 1997.
He was ordered to pay substantial damages to the victims' families. He sold much of his property to raise the required fees.
In 2007, Simpson faced further legal trouble when he was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, for armed robbery and kidnapping.
He was convicted in 2008 and sentenced to 33 years in prison. Simpson was released on parole in 2017 after serving nine years of his sentence.
OJ Simpson's death
Simpson’s death was announced on X, formerly Twitter, in a simple message from his family:
“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”
Simpson leaves four living children, Arnelle and Jason, both aged in their 50s, from his first marriage to Marguerite Whitley; and Sydney, 38, and Justin, 35, with Nicole Brown.
Aaren Simpson, whom he shared with Whitley, drowned in the family swimming pool in 1979, weeks before her second birthday.
