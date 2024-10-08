Is Omanyala still married? Sprinter responds to fan's concerns about his marriage

Award-winning sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala has finally responded to questions about his marriage to Laventa Amutavi, following months of speculation.

The athlete, known for his prowess on the track, addressed the rumours after a fan questioned whether the two were still together.

Earlier this year, rumours swirled about Omanyala allegedly cheating on his wife. These claims quickly went viral, and although neither Ferdinand nor Laventa directly addressed the issue at the time, it led to widespread speculation about the state of their marriage.

Omanyala shares special moment with family

In TikTok post on October 7, Omanyala shared a heartwarming video of himself enjoying a day out with his wife, Laventa, and their children.

Due to his demanding schedule as one of the fastest men in Africa, the athlete admitted that these moments are quite rare.

In the video, Omanyala is seen driving his family to their destination. His wife, Laventa, sits beside him in the front passenger seat, while his son and another woman, believed to be a relative, are in the back.

Upon arriving, Omanyala is captured holding his son’s hand while Laventa, dressed in a striking red outfit, walks next to him, holding a little girl.

"I love spending time with my family. We don't always get to see each other as often as we'd like, but when we do, it's always special," he captioned the video.

This small family outing seemed to show a happy and united family, despite what some might have assumed about their relationship status.

Is Omanyala still married to Laventa Amutavi?

Omanyala’s post quickly sparked reactions, with many of his fans commenting on how beautiful his family looked.

However, one TikTok user, going by the handle Bancy, couldn’t help but bring up past gossip, asking, “I thought you guys separated?”

Omanyala didn’t shy away from responding, choosing to laugh off the question. His simple yet impactful response: "Some things are inseparable," was enough to put many of the separation rumours to rest. His comment reflected the strong bond he shares with Laventa, despite the ongoing speculation.

In another post, Omanyala addressed how he deals with the constant rumours and social media gossip surrounding his personal life. “Haha. Yes, sometimes it’s good to listen, but sometimes you shut your ears and close your eyes,” the athlete said, implying that not everything said on social media warrants a response.

How Omanyala Laventa's love story began

Ferdinand Omanyala and Laventa Amutavi first crossed paths in 2016 at an athletics event held in Nairobi. From that point on, their connection grew, not only on a personal level but also in their respective careers.

Laventa has stood by Omanyala through his meteoric rise in athletics, and together, they have built a beautiful family with two children.

Over the years, Laventa has been a pillar of support for Omanyala, especially during challenging times in his career.

