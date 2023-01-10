Africa's fastest man Omanyala graduates as a police officer

President William Ruto presided over the ceremony which was held at the National Police College in Kiganjo, Nyeri County on January 10, 2023.

Omanyala who rose to fame in 2021 after breaking the African 100m record, joined the police service in 2022 on the invite of former Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai.

Speaking to the media after the announcement on Friday, December 3, he expressed that he was grateful for the opportunity.

"It is an honour to serve the National Police Service and I promise to give my best as an athlete. I also understand that there is life after sprinting," he stated at the time.

Omanyala will now be allowed to represent the security forces in future athletics competitions.

He now joins the ranks of elite athletes already serving in the National Police Service, such as David Rudisha, Joshua Kamworor, Vivian Cheruiyot, Julius Yego, and the iconic Ezekiel Kemboi.

During the passing out parade President Ruto advocated for the welfare of police officers, saying that Kenya needs a modern, professional and efficient police service to protect the lives and property of Kenyans.

“The government is enhancing its investment in the National Forensic Laboratory to ensure that it has the necessary modern equipment and facilities to conclude complex investigations and significantly improve the success rate in supporting the prosecution of criminals,” the head of state said.