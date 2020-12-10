Tanzanian singer Omary Nyembo popularly known as Ommy Dimpoz has officially joined International Record label Sony Music Africa.

The news of Mr. Dimpoz signing for the record label was first shared by his Rockstar Africa manager Seven Mosha.

“11. 12. 2020 International Recognition🥇 Rockstar Africa superstar @ ommydimpoz signs to International Record Label @sonymusicafrica . The superstar will drop his first album early next year na first single yake kutoka kwenye album yake - Dede inatoka LEO saa 10 jioni,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ommy Dimpoz joins Sony Music Africa label

Dimpoz on his part said he was excited about the new journey he is beginning, with Sony Music Africa, which will be his new management.

He added that he will be dropping his first album early 2021, but his first song under the new label will drop on Thursday.

“NINAYO FURAHA KUJIUNGA NA MY NEW FAMILY @sonymusicafrica I can’t wait for my New Album to Drop Early Next Year.Dude letu la kwanza kutoka kwenye Album #DEDE tunaliachia leo Saa 10 jioni subscribe on my Vevo Channel link on Bio Chiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!!!!” said Ommy Dimpoz.

He now joins the likes of Alikiba, and Redsan who are just but some of the artistes signed to the International Record label.

Ommy’s fans and friends went ahead to send congratulatory messages as he begins his new journey.