Omosh finally receives camera, tripod & microphone from singer B-Classic (Photos)

In an update seen by Pulse Live, B-Classic handed the equipment to Omosh in a mission to help him get back on groove and do what he doesn’t best.

The singer also noted that they have recorded a song together and it will be out by July 19, 2021 (Monday).

“As I had promised Kuwa Nina Zawadi Ya Omosh Ili Aweze Kupiga Kazi na Kujiendeleza Kimaisha, Basi have done my part na Nimeweza Kumpa .

Wengi pia hamjui Omosh has an hidden talent Ya Kuimba .

We have done a song too...Head To My YouTube Channel. Now To check it out #Omosh #006worldwide #championsforever” shared B-Classic.

Singer B-Classic gifts Omosh, a camera, Tripod and Microphone Pulse Live Kenya

Second chances

B-Classic offered to help Omosh back in June after he went public begging for help for the second time.

The singer noted that he is a believer of second chances and therefore he will gift Omosh the tools, so that he can get at work and stop asking for help from Kenyans.

“Do Believe in Second Chances, Ila Huwa Pia Naamini In Kupea Mtu Tools Za Kazi Ili Aweze Kujitaftia. Brother Omosh , Nicheck Nikufikishie Zawadi Yako Uweze Kupiga Kazi“

“Nimeona watu wanamattack Omosh pale Mtandaoni lakini sisi Kama Binadamu lazima tupewe chance ya Mwisho ..so mimi kama B-Classic na Champion studio nimeamua kupea Omosh Camera, tripod na Mic kwa sababu na napenda kazi zake na poia hii itamsaidia kwa kazi zake” said B-Classic.

Singer B-Classic gifts Omosh, a camera, Tripod and Microphone Pulse Live Kenya

Empty Promises

Classic’s willingness to help Omosh come after he appealed for help from Kenyans stating that he got lots of empty promises.

In an interview on TV47, Omosh explained that he used a big chunk of the money he received to pay debts, something that left him with empty pockets.

He went on to say that he was in need of a camera, tripod, lights and a microphone to produce his planned comedy skits, something that B-Classic has now promised to give him.

However, days later he was forced to ask Kenyans for forgiveness after a section were angered by his sentiments.

Singer B-Classic gifts Omosh, a camera, Tripod and Microphone Pulse Live Kenya

I'm Sorry

“Mimi mwenye nilikuja kujiuliza surely what did I do…ushawahi fanya kitu mpaka wewe mwenyewe unajichukia...Unafanaya kitu alafu you start wishing you never did it.

Reason being, umeudhi watu..mimi sikuwa najua wakenya wataudhika hivo..nilikuwa najua watachukulia huyu ni ule Omosh Joker, Kitu kama hiyo.