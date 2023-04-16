Tallia Oyando reflects on her career in entertainment with heartwarming message

Tallia who hosts the hugely popular One Love reggae show aired on Citizen TV has impressive career that spans several decades tracing back to her childhood.

In a heartfelt message shared on her social media pages, Tallia took a moment to reflect on her journey in showbiz and appreciated the role her fans have played in her career.

"Just wanna say thank you for your support over the decades. Been in the limelight since I was 4, on stage since I was 12, on Radio and TV since I was 18. I am just so grateful for the process. I'm still here and I thank you. I do what I love with love for love," she wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Tallia's career in the entertainment industry began at a very young age. At four years old, she had started showcasing her talent and charisma in front of the camera.

In fact, her father, Maurice Oyando, is a renowned producer who nurtured her talent from a young age.

By the time she was 12, Tallia had already made her debut on stage as a singer, wowing audiences with her soulful voice.

In her late teens, Tallia ventured into radio and TV, quickly making a name for herself as a talented and dynamic presenter. She hosted several popular shows on various radio and TV stations, showcasing her versatility and ability to connect with audiences across different age groups and demographics.

Pulse Live Kenya

She started her stint at NTV where she joined as an intern. After completing the three-month internship, Tallia Oyando continued working there even though her internship had ended.

She treated the security guards kindly who allowing her to get into the studio and work on the show 'Top 10 till 10', which did not have regular presenters. Her persistence paid off, and she was eventually offered a job at NTV.

However, Tallia eventually left NTV and moved to Easy FM, later on, in 2013, she joined Homeboyz Radio and hosted the late-night show called 'The Juice in the Mix'.

After working with the station for years, Tallia announced her departure from Homeboyz Radio in an Instagram post.

Citizen TV Presenter Tallia Oyando Pulse Live Kenya