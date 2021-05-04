Otile Brown over the moon as his songs become Most viewed Kenyan songs on YouTube (Screenshots)

The singer went on to share screenshots of his song Dusuma featuring Meddy, which has so far garnered over 26 million views in 10 months, and Chaguo la Moyo featuring Sanaipei Tande which has over 25 million views.

In a statement, Otile Brown thanked his fans for the tremendous support and the singers who made the songs a success.

Pulse Live Kenya

He mentioned that he was sharing the information of the progress, to show fans that he appreciates their love and support.

“1 & 2 most viewed in the 254 🇰🇪.. thank y’all King’s & Queens 🙏 cc @meddyonly @sanaipei.tande bless up .. this is just to show y’all that We acknowledge and appreciate the love & support that y’all show us ... till the wheels fall off ✊🏽🤞🏾#justinlovemusic #wegotnothingbutlove,” wrote Otile Brown.

Screenshots

Pulse Live Kenya