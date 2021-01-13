Just in Love Music CEO Otile Brown has taken over the trending tabs on YouTube after teaming up with the King of Bongo Flava Alikiba for a new release dubbed “In Love”.

In this new project, Otile and King Kiba settled for Swahili with a mixture of English to pass a cross a love message to their fans.

With the new tune, Bad Man Shivo, is already trending at Number two on YouTube, with the video attracting over 463K views in just 21 hours.

Otile Brown with Alikiba

In Love was produced by Vicky Pon Dis (Audio), while the video was directed by Hanscana from Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

Many of the comments left under the video, captures the contentment of fans who are pleased to see Otile collaborate with Alikiba.

As the year takes shape, the race for 2021 hit songs is already on, with Papa Jones aka Khaligraph Jones on top of the trending list with is collaboration with Ghana’s Sarkodie titled #Wavy.

Last, year Otile had a very successful year, after putting out his first studio Album, with his song Dusuma going down in the books of history as the Most viewed song in Kenya in 2020.

Some of the names that teamed up with Otile in 2020 include; Mejja, Kidum, Juma Jux, Rekadoo Banks, Lexsil, Prezzo, Sainapei Tande and Khaligraph Jones.

Video