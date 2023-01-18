ADVERTISEMENT
Otile Brown's stolen items deposited in his hotel room after bitter rant

Miriam Mwende

The musician woke up to find that the items he lost at the Julius Nyerere Airport in Tanzania had been recovered.

Otile Brown
Otile Brown

'Dusuma' singer Otile Brown has shared an update following his bitter rant on Tuesday where he disclosed that he had lost valuable items after landing in Tanzania.

In a video posted on his IG stories, Otile confirmed that he had received back two MacBooks that had been allegedly stolen at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam.

The 'Jeraha' singer's manager, Reginald Noriega, disclosed that they had been able to track the laptops to an area on the outskirts of Dar, a municipality called Kinondoni.

Otile and his handlers began tracking down the stolen items as soon as they discovered they were missing and they proceeded to enforce locks on the laptops so that they couldn't be used by those who had stolen them.

They monitored the devices and were, fortunately, able to see any actions taken while they were not in their possession.

Singer Otile Brown
Singer Otile Brown Singer Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

READ: It is messy-Otile Brown laments after being stranded at JKIA

Otile had already reported the matter to Tanzanian police as he had accused security guards at the airport of being unhelpful.

"Yani wanakataa kutoa huduma wakati ku trace laptop zikiwa tu hapo karibu. Tumetoa hadi report ya police ambayo ndio utaratibu ila wakakataa.

"(So I lost two MacBook laptops at Julius Nyerere airport in Tanzania but the security officials refused to help us for around three hours. They have refused to check the CCTV footage despite tracing the laptop)," posted Otile.

Though the visit to Tanzania has been marred by the incident, Otile stated that he is still happy to be in the country.

He's yet to disclose what he will be up to during the visit but fans will be expecting performances.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

