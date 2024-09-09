Outrage as Kendrick chosen over Lil Wayne for New Orleans Super Bowl halftime show

The announcement of Kendrick Lamar as the headliner for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in 2025 has sparked a wave of excitement and anticipation among hip hop fans.
Jay-Z plays a key role in curating the Super Bowl halftime shows as the NFL's live music entertainment strategist.
Recommended articles
The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL) in the United States.
It has been the final game of every NFL season since 1966, and one of the most-watched sporting events globally.
Scheduled to take place in February 2025 in New Orleans, Lamar's return to the Super Bowl stage is seen as a significant moment for both the artist and the culture of hip hop.
His previous performance during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in 2022, which was part of a historic lineup that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem, set a high bar, and fans are eager to see how he will elevate this upcoming performance.
Lil Wayne fans disappointed
However, Lil Wayne and Drake fans have expressed a mix of outrage and disappointment following the announcement.
Many fans feel that Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native and one of the most iconic personalities in hip hop, deserved the opportunity to perform on such a high-profile stage, especially given the event's location in his hometown.
Reactions on social media have been vocal, with some fans acknowledging Kendrick's talent but arguing that the NFL and Jay-Z, who is influential in the event's planning through Roc Nation, missed a chance to honour Lil Wayne.
Lil Wayne's longtime engineer, Fabian Marasciullo, expressed the frustration felt by many Lil Wayne fans
He took to Instagram to express his feelings of confusion and disappointment, stating, "Will never again be in a position or have the GOAT [Lil Wayne] in a position where we are at the mercy of someone else's decision. We will make the decisions"
Jay Z’s involvement
Jay-Z plays a pivotal role in shaping the Super Bowl halftime shows as the NFL's live music entertainment strategist.
The halftime show attracts massive viewership, often exceeding 100 million viewers in the U.S. alone. This provides artists with unparalleled exposure to a global audience.
The huge viewership makes the halftime show an attractive promotional platform for brands.
Companies spend millions on Super Bowl commercials, with 30-second ads costing an average of $7 million in 2023.
Jay Z’s involvement in the Super Bowl halftime shows began in 2019 when his entertainment company, Roc Nation, entered into a partnership with the NFL aimed at enhancing the league's entertainment offerings and promoting social justice initiatives.
Before the partnership, Jay Z had earlier criticised the NFL's performer selection process in 2017 when he declined an invitation to perform at the Super Bowl.
Jay-Z speaks on Kendrick Lamar's selection
Jay-Z has expressed strong support for Kendrick Lamar's upcoming performance at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans on February 9, 2025.
In a statement, he described Lamar as "truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer," emphasising Lamar's deep love for hip-hop and culture, which informs his artistic vision.
Jay-Z highlighted Lamar's unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally, stating, "Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come"
Kendrick Lamar headlining the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans holds significant cultural and artistic implications, particularly in the context of his ongoing rivalry with Drake and the disappointment expressed by Lil Wayne fans regarding Jay-Z's decision-making.