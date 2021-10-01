Kenyan content creator Lorna Muchemi, popularly known as Lornzie married the love of her life Diallo Gatabaki in a private ceremony on Friday, October 1.
Over 25's Lornzie weds in exclusive ceremony at Windsor Country Club [Video]
Lorna Muchemi and Diallo Gatabaki exchanged their vows by the garden pond at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club as friends and family joined in the celebration.
The reception was also held at the well-manicured lawn which was surrounded by beautiful flowers.
One of her close friends Michelle Wanjiku who is popularly known as Miss Tiramisu was the maid of honour.
The two held a traditional wedding (ruracio) earlier this year in June.
Lornzie is a digital content creator & fashion enthusiast while Diallo is a marketing communication professional with over 10 years of experience.
