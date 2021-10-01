RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lorna Muchemi and Diallo Gatabaki exchanged their vows by the garden pond at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club as friends and family joined in the celebration.

Kenyan content creator Lorna Muchemi, popularly known as Lornzie married the love of her life Diallo Gatabaki in a private ceremony on Friday, October 1.

Lorna Muchemi and Diallo Gatabaki exchanged their vows by the garden pond at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club as friends and family joined in the celebration.

The reception was also held at the well-manicured lawn which was surrounded by beautiful flowers.

Lorna Muchemi Weds Diallo Gatabaki

One of her close friends Michelle Wanjiku who is popularly known as Miss Tiramisu was the maid of honour.

The two held a traditional wedding (ruracio) earlier this year in June.

Lornzie is a digital content creator & fashion enthusiast while Diallo is a marketing communication professional with over 10 years of experience.

