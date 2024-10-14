I'm tired of these murders - Pastor Ng'ang'a bans women in trousers from church

Apostle James Ng'ang'a, the leader of Neno Evangelism church, has once again made headlines with his bold stance on matters of attire within his church.

Known for his straightforward preaching, Pastor Ng'ang'a addressed the congregation during a Church service, issuing a clear warning to the ladies in attendance.

Pastor James Ng'ang'a bans ladies in trousers from church

ADVERTISEMENT

In an undated video making rounds on social media, Pastor Ng'ang'a emphasised the importance of dressing appropriately for church.

According to Ng'ang'a, worshippers should know before leaving their homes, that they are going to the house of God to pray, not for other purposes.

Neno Evangelism Church pastor James Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

He expressed his disapproval of women wearing trousers to church, saying that such attire does not align with the standards he expects from his congregation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I said people should not enter here wearing trousers. I don’t know if the ushers have checked this. Don’t ever enter here like that. I’m tired of all these murders and deaths. If you come here, know that you are coming to worship God, not to do other things.

"Dress properly. I am the prophet. If not, I won’t lead you. Lead you to what?" Ng'ang’a firmly declared.

Ng'ang'a calls for modesty in his church

The preacher continued to stress the significance of dressing modestly, insisting that anyone attending his church should do so with a sense of spiritual responsibility.

Pastor Ng'ang'a urged his female followers to upgrade their behaviour and attire, stating that dressing in a manner fitting for a place of worship is a sign of respect for God and the church.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When you leave home, you know you’re going to church. Why? You have to dress properly. And from today, every member of my congregation should dress with a spiritual mindset. You must upgrade your altar," he added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mixed reactions after Ng'ang'a bans ladies in trousers from church

Pastor Ng'ang'a's firm stance on this issue has sparked mixed reactions from the public. Many of his supporters applauded his call for decency and shared his views on the need for modesty in the church.

ADVERTISEMENT

They believe that proper dress codes should be maintained, especially in places of worship, as a way of honouring religious values.

However, not everyone agreed with his position. A section of his followers commented that Pastor Ng'ang'a always has something to say, often making strong statements on various matters.

Some people, while disagreeing with his approach, expressed interest in attending his church just to hear what he would say next.

ADVERTISEMENT