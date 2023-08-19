James Maina Ng’ang’a, the visionary founder of Neno Evangelism, has recently undergone a profound shift in his life's outlook.
Pastor Ng'ang'a explains why he will not leave a penny for his kids
Understanding Pastor Ng'ang'a's decision: Why he won't leave an inheritance for his children
Recommended articles
He has articulated his strong desire to depart this world as a contented individual, having devoted his resources wholeheartedly to the service of God.
During a recent congregation gathering, Ng’ang’a shared his forward-looking vision for the ministry he has nurtured.
He emphasised his resolute intention to channel his personal earnings towards fulfilling his divine calling.
Ng’ang’a's global vision for his ministry was evident as he announced his plans to expand its reach beyond Kenya's borders.
His goal is to establish new branches in various corners of the world, thereby amplifying the reach of his teachings.
He has articulated his strong desire to depart this world as a contented individual, having devoted his resources wholeheartedly to the service of God.
Ng'ang'a shares his perspective on wealth
During a recent congregation gathering, Ng’ang’a shared his forward-looking vision for the ministry he has nurtured.
He emphasised his resolute intention to channel his personal earnings towards fulfilling his divine calling.
Ng’ang’a's global vision for his ministry was evident as he announced his plans to expand its reach beyond Kenya's borders.
His goal is to establish new branches in various corners of the world, thereby amplifying the reach of his teachings.
Ng’ang’a's decision was informed by witnessing the wasteful disposal of others' wealth posthumously.
He posed the poignant question, "Was I not somebody’s child?" Drawing from his own experiences, he stressed that inheritance of wealth is not a given, asserting that his children will only inherit if they earn it through their own hard work.
With unwavering determination, Ng’ang’a reiterated that his primary focus remains on divine service rather than accumulating wealth for his family's future.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke