Pastor Ng'ang'a explains why he will not leave a penny for his kids

He has articulated his strong desire to depart this world as a contented individual, having devoted his resources wholeheartedly to the service of God.

During a recent congregation gathering, Ng’ang’a shared his forward-looking vision for the ministry he has nurtured.

He emphasised his resolute intention to channel his personal earnings towards fulfilling his divine calling.

Ng’ang’a's global vision for his ministry was evident as he announced his plans to expand its reach beyond Kenya's borders.

His goal is to establish new branches in various corners of the world, thereby amplifying the reach of his teachings.

Ng'ang'a shares his perspective on wealth

Ng’ang’a's decision was informed by witnessing the wasteful disposal of others' wealth posthumously.

He posed the poignant question, "Was I not somebody’s child?" Drawing from his own experiences, he stressed that inheritance of wealth is not a given, asserting that his children will only inherit if they earn it through their own hard work.