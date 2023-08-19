The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Ng'ang'a explains why he will not leave a penny for his kids

Fabian Simiyu

Understanding Pastor Ng'ang'a's decision: Why he won't leave an inheritance for his children

Pastor James Ng'ang'a
Pastor James Ng'ang'a

James Maina Ng’ang’a, the visionary founder of Neno Evangelism, has recently undergone a profound shift in his life's outlook.

He has articulated his strong desire to depart this world as a contented individual, having devoted his resources wholeheartedly to the service of God.

During a recent congregation gathering, Ng’ang’a shared his forward-looking vision for the ministry he has nurtured.

Pastor James Ng'ang'a
Pastor James Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya
He emphasised his resolute intention to channel his personal earnings towards fulfilling his divine calling.

Ng’ang’a's global vision for his ministry was evident as he announced his plans to expand its reach beyond Kenya's borders.

His goal is to establish new branches in various corners of the world, thereby amplifying the reach of his teachings.

He has articulated his strong desire to depart this world as a contented individual, having devoted his resources wholeheartedly to the service of God.

Pastor Ng'ang'a
Pastor Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

During a recent congregation gathering, Ng'ang'a shared his forward-looking vision for the ministry he has nurtured.

He emphasised his resolute intention to channel his personal earnings towards fulfilling his divine calling.

Ng'ang'a's global vision for his ministry was evident as he announced his plans to expand its reach beyond Kenya's borders.

His goal is to establish new branches in various corners of the world, thereby amplifying the reach of his teachings.

Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a
Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

Ng’ang’a's decision was informed by witnessing the wasteful disposal of others' wealth posthumously.

He posed the poignant question, "Was I not somebody’s child?" Drawing from his own experiences, he stressed that inheritance of wealth is not a given, asserting that his children will only inherit if they earn it through their own hard work.

With unwavering determination, Ng’ang’a reiterated that his primary focus remains on divine service rather than accumulating wealth for his family's future.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
