ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Ng’ang’a parades single men & women on pulpit to mingle, after 6-month ultimatum

Lynet Okumu

Pastor Ng’ang’a takes an unconventional step by parading unmarried men and women of onto the pulpit, & encourages them to actively seek life partners amongst themselves

Pastor James Ng'ang'a
Pastor James Ng'ang'a

Controversial city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a, known for his outspoken and unconventional methods, recently stirred headlines again with an unorthodox approach to addressing singleness within his congregation at Neno Evangelism Church.

During a recent sermon, Ng’ang’a took an unconventional step by parading unmarried members of his congregation onto the pulpit, encouraging them to actively seek life partners.

This surprising move began with him calling unmarried male congregants to step forward, followed by unmarried female congregants.

Pastor Ng'ang'a
Pastor Ng’ang’a Ningeruhusiwa na Government nifungiwe na watu wakona Corona ungeona venye Mungu angefanya kazi – Pastor Ng’ang’a Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pastor Ng'ang'a warns wife against spying on his phone

In a video that has been making rounds since january 29, Ng'ang'a is heard saying, "Nilikuwa nafikiri tuite wale wamama ambao hawajaolewa waje hapa mbele waonane na hawa wanaume."

With both groups assembled on the pulpit, Ng’ang’a prompted them to interact and explore potential connections that could lead to marriage.

This unusual initiative aimed to facilitate introductions and foster relationships among church members.

In addition to the pulpit exercise, Ng’ang’a announced plans for a dedicated church service aimed at praying for unmarried members of his congregation.

Pastor James Ng'ang'a
Pastor James Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pastor Ng'ang'a blasts congregant for making request after tithing Sh500

He encouraged them to bring offerings during the service, emphasising the importance of seeking divine intervention in their quest for companionship.

This isn’t the first time Ng’ang’a has addressed the marital status of his congregation. Last year, he issued a six-month ultimatum to single members, urging them to either find partners or consider leaving the church.

His bold ultimatum sparked debate and garnered attention both within and outside the congregation.

Ng’ang’a’s approach to addressing singleness within his congregation has sparked mixed reactions.

Pastor Ng'ang'a
Pastor Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya
While some applauded his efforts to encourage companionship and marriage among church members, others criticised the unconventional methods employed.

Supporters of Ng’ang’a argue that his initiatives demonstrate a proactive approach to addressing the needs of unmarried congregants.

However, critics express reservations about the effectiveness and appropriateness of Ng’ang’a’s methods.

Some question the pressure placed on unmarried members to find partners within the church environment, citing concerns about coercion and undue influence.

Lynet Okumu
