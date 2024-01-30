Pastor Ng’ang’a parades single men & women on pulpit to mingle, after 6-month ultimatum

During a recent sermon, Ng’ang’a took an unconventional step by parading unmarried members of his congregation onto the pulpit, encouraging them to actively seek life partners.

Pastor Ng'ang'a encourages single men & women in his church to foster connections

This surprising move began with him calling unmarried male congregants to step forward, followed by unmarried female congregants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ningeruhusiwa na Government nifungiwe na watu wakona Corona ungeona venye Mungu angefanya kazi – Pastor Ng’ang’a Pulse Live Kenya

In a video that has been making rounds since january 29, Ng'ang'a is heard saying, "Nilikuwa nafikiri tuite wale wamama ambao hawajaolewa waje hapa mbele waonane na hawa wanaume."

With both groups assembled on the pulpit, Ng’ang’a prompted them to interact and explore potential connections that could lead to marriage.

This unusual initiative aimed to facilitate introductions and foster relationships among church members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Ng'ang'a unveils special church service for single people

In addition to the pulpit exercise, Ng’ang’a announced plans for a dedicated church service aimed at praying for unmarried members of his congregation.

Pulse Live Kenya

He encouraged them to bring offerings during the service, emphasising the importance of seeking divine intervention in their quest for companionship.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time Ng’ang’a has addressed the marital status of his congregation. Last year, he issued a six-month ultimatum to single members, urging them to either find partners or consider leaving the church.

His bold ultimatum sparked debate and garnered attention both within and outside the congregation.

Reactions after pastor Ng'ang'a approach on dealing with single people

Ng’ang’a’s approach to addressing singleness within his congregation has sparked mixed reactions.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

While some applauded his efforts to encourage companionship and marriage among church members, others criticised the unconventional methods employed.

Supporters of Ng’ang’a argue that his initiatives demonstrate a proactive approach to addressing the needs of unmarried congregants.

Criticisms and concerns

However, critics express reservations about the effectiveness and appropriateness of Ng’ang’a’s methods.