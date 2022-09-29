Gabiro Mtu Necessary officially named No.1 artist in Kisumu after cracking 2M streams

Having cracked 2 million streams on Boomplay, Gabiro edged out other top artists from the city to claim the title. He thanked fans of his music for helping him achieve the milestone.

Numbers from Boomplay also indicate that the rapper's debut album released on April 29, 2022 has almost hit 500,000 streams on the platform while across all the other platforms, he is approaching the 1 million mark.

The young rapper who was born and bred in thelakeside city also boasts of having a large catalog of over 30 songs which have seen him garner more than 2 million streams.

The positive developments come at a time when Gabiro has been admitted into the Grammy’s Recording Academy as a voting member where he is now able to vote for musicians, songwriters, and composers in the coveted awards.

Gabiro Mtu Necessary Pulse Live Kenya

Notably, he also got considered for a nomination at the 64th Grammy Awards making him the first Kisumu-based musician to get such recognition.

The self-proclaimed 'Kisumu President' has overcome a number of challenges from working as a matatu tout and battling drug abuse, to telling stories through rap.

Gabiro recently launched his recording studio under the imprint Jodifa Enterprises and is planning to bring up a set of new artists as a way of giving back to his community.

Gabiro Mtu Necessary Pulse Live Kenya

On social media, Gabiro is also doing well, on Instagram he enjoys a following of over 64,600 followers while on Facebook and Twitter he enjoys a followership of 86,000 and 18,000 respectively.

His YouTube channel is also growing and currently has a subscription of 3,890 subscribers.