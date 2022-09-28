New lovers in town - Pozze and Jovial announce [Video]

The two were seen cozying up to each other as they walked out of an elevator and frolicked toward Pozze's new 14-seater which was parked nearby in waiting.

After drawing near the matatu that was waiting outside Jovial went ahead to address the matter surrounding Pozee picking her up from the airport with the matatu.

"Listen, we are different, if it is getting an Uber, I can afford one and so can he. He drives a good car," she said to those who had asked questions about it.

At the same time, Jovial shared photos of herself with the captions "Somebody's girl" and "A gal Toto wa nanii," which furthered speculation that the two might be headed somewhere.

All this unfolds after an initial spat wherein Jovial lectured Willy Paul on how to approach a lady after he made advances of getting her.

The Mombasa-bred diva appears to have changed her mind and is warming up to the charms of the Saldido international entertainment boss according to the new developments.

Paul began to pursue the 'Jeraha' singer online with suggestive comments on her pages.

"Wewe nikupata nakukula na ugali ya ushago aki," wrote Willy Paul, a comment that saw some netizens challenge him to sharpen his skills if he hopes to get the sweet-voiced singer.

Willy Paul raises eyebrows as he salivates over Jovial publicly Pulse Live Kenya

Eric Omondi weighs in on Pozze and Jovial's relationship

The king of publicity stunts, comedian Eric Omondi, weighed on on the video posted by Pozze on Wednesday saying that he is proud that the two had finally figured out how to promote their careers.

"This is exactly what I've been talking about! I am liking this. I don't know and I don't care whatever is going on here but this is pure showbiz and I'm loving it! My point is we know you have the talent but so does Tanzanians and Nigerians! They only beat us in showbiz and trust me that's where the money is!

"Willy Paul and Jovial whether it's a song ama mnakulana kudos," Omondi posted.

Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya