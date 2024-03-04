The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Why Willy Paul has been arrested [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Police allegedly arrest Willy Paul at his Syokimau home

Kenyan musician Willy Paul has been arrested at his home in Syokimau. The arrest came only a few hours after he announced on his social media accounts that police were right outside his house, planning to arrest him.

In a series of concerning posts on March 4, Pozee, as he is popularly known, expressed fear for his safety, placing blame on the police and alleging false accusations.

According to Willy Paul, he was informed about police officers waiting outside his home, accusing him of a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian.

In his posts, he asserted that this was not the first time such accusations had been made against him, hinting at a previous encounter with law enforcement under similar circumstances.

The musician's tone reflected a sense of urgency and apprehension as he urged his followers to hold the police accountable should anything untoward happen to him.

In his online messages, Willy Paul painted a picture of imminent danger, alleging that the police officers outside his residence intended to harm him.

He conveyed a plea for support and vigilance from his audience, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

"I've been told that there are police officers outside my house syotani Villas waiting for me saying I knocked someone and ran away, they want to kill me!!! The same thing hapened last year. If something happens to me you mjue ni watu wamevaa uniform and they're outside my house right now!!" he wrote.

Following Willy Paul's social media alerts, local media outlets quickly mobilized to his residence.

Despite being barred from entry at the gate, bloggers managed to ascertain that the musician had indeed been apprehended.

The media outlets accounts revealed presence of police vehicles at the scene, indicating Willy Paul's arrest and subsequent transport to an unknown destination.

This is not the first time Willy Paul has found himself embroiled in controversy. The musician has had his fair share of legal issues and public scrutiny over the years.

More info to follow...

Lynet Okumu
