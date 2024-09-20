Police confirm video evidence as investigation into Kamba Fest harassment ramps up

The victims, accompanied by Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda, reported the incidents to Lang’ata Police Station, demanding justice for the harassment they faced at the popular festival.

Incident at Kamba Fest 2024

The Kamba Festival, which took place on Saturday, September 14, attracted a large crowd, including high-profile attendees such as Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and artists like Bahati and Oga Obinna.

Police investigate Kamba Fest harassment caught on camera after victims speak out Pulse Live Kenya

One of the victims, Mary Musyoka, shared her experience, explaining how she was allegedly harassed by a bouncer, despite being in the VVIP section of the event.

She had expected better treatment and security in the exclusive area but was instead met with a shocking violation of her personal space.

“I was harassed sexually by a bouncer. It was really bad,” Mary recounted. “I confronted him, but he told me he was a government official, and there was nowhere I could report him. He even offered me his superior’s number, saying there was nothing I could do. He targeted women who were alone, and my friends and I had a horrible night,” she said.

Another victim claims she was assaulted at Kamba Fest 2024

Another victim, Nancy Wambui, also came forward with her story. Nancy admitted that she was initially afraid to speak about her experience, but after seeing Mary Musyoka’s brave testimony on TikTok, she found the courage to share her ordeal.

“I expected a fantastic night, but I was harassed in a way that traumatised me, especially because I’m a victim of similar abuse from my childhood,” Nancy explained. “When I saw Mary’s TikTok post, I was encouraged to speak out. I was afraid, but I realised I needed to share my experience too,” she narrated.

Senator Tabitha Mutinda’s involvement

Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda has been vocal about supporting the victims and ensuring justice is served.

Although the event organisers had already apologised for phone thefts and other issues, the senator and the police commander at the station, pointed out that they failed to mention the harassment cases in their statement. She insisted that the alleged perpetrator must be held accountable.

“In their apology, the organisers mentioned phone thefts, but they did not address the harassment complaints,” Senator Mutinda said. “We have victims who have come forward to report their experiences to the OCPD, and I have spoken with the organisers. They condemned the incidents, but now it’s time for the authorities to act. The culprit must be brought to book.”

Police reveal assault incident at Kamba fest was captured on camera

Lang’ata Sub-county Police Commander confirmed that the complaints have been received and that the investigation is underway.

According to the police, the alleged assault was captured on camera, providing crucial evidence for the case. The police are working on gathering all the necessary statements before moving forward with the arrest of the suspect.

“The incident was captured on camera, and we have already started our investigation,” the police commander revealed. “We will be updating the public on the progress of the case as we continue gathering evidence.”