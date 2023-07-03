The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Presenter Ali reveals gender of baby he is expecting with wife Medina Makena

Amos Robi

Congratulations Presenter Ali and Medina!

Presenter Ali and his wife Medina
Presenter Ali and his wife Medina

Popular YouTuber Presenter Ali and his wife Medina Makena are overjoyed as they anticipate the arrival of their first child.

Recommended articles

The couple recently held a gender reveal party among close friends and content creators to share the exciting news.

During the gender reveal event, Presenter Ali couldn't hide his enthusiasm as he popped open an umbrella filled with pink ribbons, revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

The delightful announcement was met with cheers and applause from the guests, including Nicholas Kioko, comedian 2mbili, and singer Mr Seed, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The YouTube star expressed his unbridled happiness and commitment to supporting his wife throughout the pregnancy.

"As we prepare to welcome our bundle of joy, know that I am here, by your side, through every step. Together, we will create a loving and nurturing home for our little one, filled with warmth, laughter, and endless love," Presenter Ali said.

Presenter Ali & his girlfriend Juster Makena
Presenter Ali & his girlfriend Juster Makena Pulse Live Kenya

His words were filled with love and devotion as he emphasized his dedication to being a hands-on and supportive father. He assured his wife they would navigate parenthood together, ensuring their child receives the utmost care and affection.

In a touching message, Presenter Ali professed his deep love and appreciation for Medina, referring to her as his rock and soulmate.

ADVERTISEMENT

He conveyed his immense gratitude for sharing this parenthood journey with her and expressed his belief that their love would only grow stronger as they venture into this new phase of life.

"You are my rock, my soulmate, and the love of my life. I am forever grateful to share this incredible journey of parenthood with you. Our love will only grow stronger, and our family will thrive," he wrote.

Presenter Ali
Presenter Ali Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Presenter Ali & wife Medina expecting their first child

Medina, equally thrilled about becoming a mother, eagerly awaits the arrival of their baby girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a heartfelt message, she expressed her amazement at how their prayers were answered, bringing them closer to the fulfilment of their dreams.

"It's crazy how I prayed for you, and God literally did it for us. We just can't wait to meet you," she wrote.

The couple are expected to welcome their baby girl soon.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Presenter Ali reveals gender of baby he is expecting with wife Medina Makena

Presenter Ali reveals gender of baby he is expecting with wife Medina Makena

Jalang'o recalls how fate connected him with Diamond after Malindi mishap

Jalang'o recalls how fate connected him with Diamond after Malindi mishap

We are doing nothing wrong – Niffer comes clean on relationship with Ali Kiba

We are doing nothing wrong – Niffer comes clean on relationship with Ali Kiba

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Zuchu celebrates in style after setting new record on YouTube, reveals next target

Zuchu celebrates in style after setting new record on YouTube, reveals next target

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]

Kama anataka tuchambane tutachambana! Stevo Simple Boy's wife dares Pritty Vishy

Kama anataka tuchambane tutachambana! Stevo Simple Boy's wife dares Pritty Vishy

Willis Raburu's final days at Citizen TV, driver who escaped Londiani Crash & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Willis Raburu's final days at Citizen TV, driver who escaped Londiani Crash & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Milly Wa Jesus' brother ties the knot in lavish wedding ceremony [Photos & video]

Milly Wa Jesus' brother ties the knot in lavish wedding ceremony [Photos & video]

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Willis Raburu poses for a photo

Would you remain at Citizen TV for triple the salary? - Willis Raburu responds

Dauda Kavuma says he and the Ghetto Kids were shortchanged in the Unforgettable music video

We got only $1000: How Ghetto Kids lost out in ‘Unforgettable’ video

Zari and Shakib

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their children enjoying a cake

Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]