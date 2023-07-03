Presenter Ali reveals gender of baby he is expecting with wife Medina Makena

The couple recently held a gender reveal party among close friends and content creators to share the exciting news.

During the gender reveal event, Presenter Ali couldn't hide his enthusiasm as he popped open an umbrella filled with pink ribbons, revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

The delightful announcement was met with cheers and applause from the guests, including Nicholas Kioko, comedian 2mbili, and singer Mr Seed, among others.

The YouTube star expressed his unbridled happiness and commitment to supporting his wife throughout the pregnancy.

"As we prepare to welcome our bundle of joy, know that I am here, by your side, through every step. Together, we will create a loving and nurturing home for our little one, filled with warmth, laughter, and endless love," Presenter Ali said.

Pulse Live Kenya

His words were filled with love and devotion as he emphasized his dedication to being a hands-on and supportive father. He assured his wife they would navigate parenthood together, ensuring their child receives the utmost care and affection.

In a touching message, Presenter Ali professed his deep love and appreciation for Medina, referring to her as his rock and soulmate.

He conveyed his immense gratitude for sharing this parenthood journey with her and expressed his belief that their love would only grow stronger as they venture into this new phase of life.

"You are my rock, my soulmate, and the love of my life. I am forever grateful to share this incredible journey of parenthood with you. Our love will only grow stronger, and our family will thrive," he wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Medina, equally thrilled about becoming a mother, eagerly awaits the arrival of their baby girl.

In a heartfelt message, she expressed her amazement at how their prayers were answered, bringing them closer to the fulfilment of their dreams.

"It's crazy how I prayed for you, and God literally did it for us. We just can't wait to meet you," she wrote.