Presenter Ali & wife Medina expecting their first child

The couple is overjoyed as they prepare to welcome their bundle of joy into their lives.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Thursday, Presenter Ali expressed his deep love and commitment to his wife.

He assured her that he will be there for her every step of the way as they embark on this new chapter of parenthood together.

"As we prepare to welcome our bundle of joy, know that I am here, by your side, through every step. Together, we will create a loving and nurturing home for our little one, filled with warmth, laughter, and endless love," Presenter Ali wrote.

The couple is dedicated to creating a loving and nurturing home for their little one, filled with warmth, laughter, and endless love.

Presenter Ali's words reflect the depth of his love and admiration for his wife. He referred to her as his rock, soulmate, and the love of his life.

Their bond is strong, and he expressed his gratitude for sharing this incredible journey of parenthood with her. He believes that their love will only grow stronger as they welcome their child into the world and that their family will thrive.

"You are my rock, my soulmate, and the love of my life. I am forever grateful to share this incredible journey of parenthood with you. Our love will only grow stronger, and our family will thrive," he wrote.

He emphasized his unwavering support for his wife and his commitment to being by her side throughout the parenthood journey.

Medina on the other hand said she's looking forward to meet the baby. "It's crazy how I prayed for you and God literally did it for us we just can't wait to meet you," she wrote.

The announcement of Presenter Ali and Medina's pregnancy has been met with warm wishes and congratulations from friends, family, and fans alike.