The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua

Fabian Simiyu

Liz exchanged contacts with CS Mutua at State House in 2022

Liz Jackson and CS Alfred Mutua
Liz Jackson and CS Alfred Mutua

Spm Buzz presenter Liz Jackson opened up about her encounter with Trade CS Dr Alfred Mutua at State House in November 2022, an incident that sparked widespread attention online.

Recommended articles

The moment when Liz and Mutua were captured exchanging contacts was shared widely, resulting in a flurry of humorous memes and discussions on Twitter.

During an interview with YouTuber Nicholas Kioko, Liz was asked if she still maintains contact with Dr Mutua. Surprisingly, Liz revealed that she does not communicate with the former Machakos County Governor.

Liz Jackson at State House
Liz Jackson at State House Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Young journalist explains question that earned her recognition at Ruto's event

She mentioned that their last interaction was at State House when they exchanged contacts, but due to online bullying and negative reactions, she never felt compelled to reach out to him.

In a lighthearted moment, Kioko jokingly suggested that Liz should call Dr Mutua, but she firmly declined, emphasizing that public figures are not her preference when it comes to relationships.

Liz expressed her desire to keep her personal life private, as being a public figure means that many aspects of her routine are already known to the public.

Liz Jackson
Liz Jackson Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Maintaining privacy in her relationships is important to her, despite her public persona.

On July 3, Willy Paul made a public announcement stating that he had ended his relationship with fellow artist Miss P.

Curious about the situation, Nicholas Kioko sought to find out if Liz Jackson had any involvement in their breakup.

Kioko mentioned that Liz had been creating TikTok videos, which led him to speculate if there was something more to their interactions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Willy Paul and Liz Jackson
Willy Paul and Liz Jackson Pulse Live Kenya

However, Liz clarified that she had only coincidentally bumped into Willy Paul on three separate occasions and that there was no romantic connection between them.

Liz elaborated on their encounters, revealing that the first time they met was during the shooting of a song with Mr Seed.

Due to a lack of seating, Liz sat on Willy Paul's car. She even went on to show Kioko her conversation with Willy Paul to confirm that their relationship was purely platonic.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Anita Nderu breaks down after daughter's latest achievement

Anita Nderu breaks down after daughter's latest achievement

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

Edday's son twangs months after moving to the U.S. [WATCH]

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua

Presenter Liz Jackson speaks about her relationship with CS Mutua

Jaguar forced to intervene after Jay Melody's crew was arrested

Jaguar forced to intervene after Jay Melody's crew was arrested

MC Jessy & Peter Salasya exchange words in public spat

MC Jessy & Peter Salasya exchange words in public spat

Diamond Platnumz hints at having 5th child with fiancée

Diamond Platnumz hints at having 5th child with fiancée

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Kenyan celebs & politicians flock new app 'Threads' after its launch

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

Keke Palmer's boyfriend calls her out over transparent outfit to Usher's concert [VIDEO]

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

‘You don't wish us well’ - Chameleone’s dad blames sons’ illnesses on ‘haters’

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kamene Goro with DJ Bonez

DJ Bonez admits he's struggling with Kamene Goro's smoking habit

Radio Citizen presenter Shatta Bway

Emotional Shatta Bway cuts down dreadlock to honour late wife [WATCH]

Willis Raburu

Willis Raburu's Biography: Age, family, music & rise from internship to stardom

'Secondary here I come' Mowzey Radio's son graduates/Instagram

'Secondary here I come,' Mowzey Radio's son graduates