Priscilla Wa Imani overjoyed after whistling her way into her first-ever flight [Videos]

Priscilla was flown to Mombasa alongside her husband to PrideInn Hotel and she couldn't hide her joy when she boarded a plane for the first time.

Priscilla first shared a video of herself in a plane with air hostesses and she as usual whistled and shouted her name as she gave credit to the airline that she was using to fly to Mombasa.

The content creator a series of videos while in Mombasa as she interacted with her fans and some of the tourists who probably didn't know.

Priscilla then added another video of herself in an empty plane at the end of her vacation and she was shouting and whistling as usual.

Speaking to YouTuber Eve Mungai, Priscilla stated that it was her first time boarding a plane and the experience was awesome.

Priscilla had been to Mombasa but by bus which was obviously tiresome. The viral content creator was given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of travelling to the Coast comfortably and within a short period of time.

Priscilla added that there was no need for her to introduce herself when she got to Mombasa since people already knew her because of her content.

Priscilla's journey to fame

Priscilla Wa Imani has narrated how she rose to fame in Kenya in the Kenyan Industry and her journey is inspiring.

Priscilla says that her children are responsible for what happened since they are the ones who pushed her to join TikTok and start recording funny clips.

The videos caught the attention of Kenyans and she started trending after recording several clips of herself whistling and shouting.

What started as fun earned her a trip to Mombasa and she is grateful to God and everyone who has played a major role in her journey.