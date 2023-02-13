Watch Simple Boy's wife give a moving tribute to her late father-in-law [Video]

The rapper then handed the microphone to his wife who introduced herself as she mourned the late rapper’s father, describing him as a caring man.

"Bwana asifiwe, kwa majina ni Stephen Otieno. Mimi ni kitinda mimba wa Antony Adera na nimetembea na mke wangu (Praise God, my name is Stephen Otieno I am Antony Adera’s last born and I am here with my wife)," Stevo said.

Stevo’s wife began to speak but was quickly overcome by emotions.

Here is the video courtesy of Omaset Media:

"Kwa majina ni Grace Atieno nimeoleka kwa hii boma na Stephen Otieno. Nasikia vibaya sana kumpoteza baba. Nasikia vibaya kupoteza baba mwenye alikuwa akinijali all the time, but...

"(My name is Grace Atieno I am married here and I feel bad losing a father that cared about me but...)," she said amid tears.

Also present to support Stevo as he gave his father his final send-off were Stevo's friends who encouraged the rapper to be strong during the trying times.

"Sisi ni marafiki wa Steve tunasaidiana na Steve katika mziki na marafiki husimama saa ile kuna shida na sa ile kuna furaha. Saa ile kuna shida ndio tunasimama nawe, tumetoka mbali hadi tumefika hapa tumesema asante.

"(We are Steve's friends, we do music together and friends stand together during tough times.) To Steve be strong these things happen, I am also an orphan so you have to be strong, Thank you," one of Stevo's friends said.

Stevo's father passed on January 22 and was laid to rest on Saturday, February 11.

The rapper lost his father on his birthday month and penned a beautiful message paying tribute to him.

Pulse Live Kenya

"January 28 is my birthday, only that it has come at a time of sorrow and grief. I want all the respect to go to my father wherever he is. I want to respect him," Stevo wrote on his Instagram.