We move on regardless – Pritty Vishy announces breakup after weeks of dating

Vishy shared that she is a heartbroken lady after the man she loved walked out of her life, despite the genuine love she gave to a point of tattooing his name on her finger.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, April 08, the diva noted that the man in question identified as Vin going by the name tattooed on her finger was only toying with her heart and it is time to move on.

"You give someone your heart and he plays with it…adi unamchora tattoo lakini wapi…but anyway we move on regardless,” Pritty Vishy complained on her Instastories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The diva first introduced the mystery man to the world on February 22, 2023, without revealing his face.

Vishy captioned the photo of the man in her life with the words:

“He drives me crazy”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

In subsequent posts and interactions with her fans, the content creator confirmed that she was dating after a fan asked why she was single after parting ways with rapper Stivo Simple boy.

“I don’t know but got his name tattooed on my finger,” the diva responded, making it clear that she was dating at the time.