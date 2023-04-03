Stevo Simple Boy's ex-girlfriend Pritty Vishy throws shade on his baby announcement

In an Instagram story post on Sunday 2, Vishy hinted that the child might not belong to Stevo and could have another father.

However, she also acknowledged that people might perceive her comments as jealousy.

"Nikisema hiyo mimba sio yake mtasema niko na wivu,” ( If I say the pregnancy is not his, you will say I am jealous", Vishy wrote and added laughing emojis.

Pritty Vishy had previously expressed dissatisfaction with her relationship with Stevo Simple Boy.

She claimed that Stevo acted like a child during their time together and didn't show her affection or love.

Additionally, she accused him of refusing to engage in sexual intimacy, stating that he wanted to wait until marriage.

Stevo and Atieno's pregnancy announcement

During the album launch of Ohangla musician Prince Indah on April 1, Stevo Simple Boy announced that he and his girlfriend Grace Atieno were expecting a baby.

He expressed his excitement about becoming a father but did not reveal the gender of the baby.

"My lover and I are doing perfectly well. We love each other. A baby is on the way coming. I can't reveal the gender because that is God's plan, and I can't know. Hopefully, that will be my firstborn child," Stevo said.

He also mentioned that Grace was away visiting her family in Taita Taveta but would return soon.

"She is not here with me in Nairobi. We depart to different places. She went to their home in Taita but will soon return," He said,

Stevo Simple Boy introduced Grace as his wife at his father's burial in February.

"Bwana asifiwe, kwa majina ni Stephen Otieno. Mimi ni kitinda mimba wa Antony Adera na nimetembea na mke wangu (Praise God, my name is Stephen Otieno I am Antony Adera’s last born and I am here with my wife)," Stevo said.

The lady took a turn to introduce herself, adding that Stevoh's father had invited her, and it was unfortunate that the two never got a chance to meet when he was alive.

