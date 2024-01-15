Proud father moment for DJ Moh Spice as daughter joins Alliance High School

The proud father, accompanied by his older brother, DJ Kymnickdee, was present to witness the admission of his daughter into the prestigious Alliance Girls High School.

DJ Moh shared the heartwarming moment on social media, documenting the transition from his daughter's old primary school uniform to the iconic green and white uniform of Alliance Girls High School.

Expressing his happiness, DJ Moh shared, ”Today Is The First Day Of A New Adventure.. Embrace It, My Child, And Make The Most Of It," on his Instagram.

DJ Kymnickdee and his niece during admission to Alliance Girls High School Pulse Live Kenya

The reggae entertainer's daughter achieved an impressive score of 418 marks in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations, a feat that fills DJ Moh with immense pride.

He is not alone in celebrating this academic success, as other celebrity children, including the offspring of former KTN journalist Dennis Onsarigo, actor Abel Mutua, and radio presenter Jeridah Andayi, are also embarking on their high school journeys.

The 2023 KCPE examinations mark the end of an era as the 8-4-4 education system makes way for the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

The Ministry of Education, led by CS Ezekiel Machogu, has announced plans to conduct a comprehensive mapping of students who were unable to sit for the exams this year.

This initiative aims to administer a special examination in January 2024, ensuring a 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary schools.

Approximately 1.4 million students across Kenya participated in the recently concluded KCPE examinations.

As DJ Moh Spice celebrates his daughter's entrance into Alliance Girls High School, he joins the ranks of parents across the nation sharing the pride and joy that comes with witnessing their children take the next step in their academic journey.