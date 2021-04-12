Kikuyu musician Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh has disclosed that his father who was a police officer was killed during tribal clashes.

In an interview with Churchill, Samidoh said that his Dad passed on after being struck by an arrow at a time he was on duty. His mother also passed on when he was in form One.

“I was born in a family of 6, we are 6 boys and I’m the third born. Mama alikuwa anaitwa Miriam Wairimu lakini alituacha. Na Mzee alikuwa anaitwa Michael Ndirangu. He was an Administration Police (AP) Officer. He worked in Nakuru and Molo na alikufa ile time ya clashes. Huwa naskia hizi vita za kikabila roho yangu inachafuka juu ziliniacha bila baba” said Samidoh in part.

Hard Times

He added; “Time ya clashes vile Askari hutumwa, yeye alirun out of ammunition so akapigwa na mshale na ndivyo alipatana na kifo chake. Hiyo kifo ilikuwa game changer juu ilituforce tutoke hiyo Subukia twende Nyandarua with my Mom and my brothers".

The death of his father forced him into casual jobs at a very young age, in order to help his mother put food on the table.

“At a very young age pale class three nilikuwa nalima hizo maboti za 15 by 15 ndio nisaidie mathe… na yeye pia tulikuwa tunalima na yeye juu hakuwa na formal employment. Life ilikuwa hard sana.

Kuna siku niliacha shule nikaandikwa kazi ya kuchunga ng’ombe…na nilikuwa nalipwa mia tatu lakini si mimi napewa pesa ni Mzazi…uko kazi lakini huoni mshahara” said Samidoh.

He further stated that; " In 2004 nilikuwa top student hiyo mwaka yangu…I joined Kieni Secondary School but nilikuwa nimepata Barua ya Jomo Kenyatta but sikufunga juu hata sikuwa na hope ya kwenda ata High School.

End of second term mom akaanza kuwa mgonjwa, hata kuna vitu nilikuwa nakosa but siwezi muuliza juu hana…nikatoka Kieni nirudi Nyandarua to take care of her. Two weeks after kujoin shule iko karibu na home mathe akaaga. After hapo nilikuwa mtoto wa community nachukua Unga kwa Yule na Mboga kwa yule and I survived”

Samidoh went on to reveal that after High school he joined NYS but got chased away after sneaking out of the Gilgil Camp to go for an AP recruitment that he was not even picked.

He then got employed in a flower farmer where he worked and saved enough to be able to go back to school and study IT, before he joined Administration Police.