Karen Nyamu has finally apologized to Samidoh’s Wife Edday Nderitu following her involvement with her husband that led to the birth of Sam Muchoki Jnr.

Speaking on Jalang’o TV, Ms Nyamu said that; “I’m really sorry for the anguish that I may have caused you, all along I thought you knew because your Husband told me you knew. No excuses, I am really sorry for everything”.

Nyamu went on to say that she has never met Samidoh’s wife but been involved in her projects to an extend of helping her secure a Sh9 Million tender.

Samidoh with his wife and Karen Nyamu

Never Met

“I have never met Samidoh’s wife but we spoke sometime last year…Now she is serving a tender worth Sh9 million which me and Samidoh’s brother sat down and did all the documents… until she got that tender. So is that a woman am fighting?”

Nyamu added that:

“I am not a home wrecker; I can tell you all things that I have done…on the contrary build my baby daddies home and if I say here he will be angry because it’s not fair to expose some things.

“I was angry yesterday but he knows I have always supported his wife, because you can meet a woman who really want to get married who is going to work and push your wife out, but am not that kind of person. Juu hata ukiacha bibi yako mimi sikuji kukaa kwako. You will have to find another wife”.

Am not a home wrecker, these things happen to each and every one of you, its only that I am in the limelight”.

Also Read: Team Mafisi Mrelax pale DM- Karen Nyamu to men asking if she is single (Screenshot)

Karen Nyamu apologizes to Samidoh’s Wife Edday Nderitu

It's Not Me

She also distanced herself from a pseudo account that has been attacking Samidoh’s wife purporting to be her.

“If I was to write a comment in Pseudo, I will not write in my tone…but it look like that comment was done intentionally ndo ikae kama mimi … I don’t have Pseudo, I only have two accounts, mine and one for my House help that use to shop online coz I don’t want people to know they ate delivering things to Karen’s house.

Drama imeisha I was not fighting for my son’s identity”

Also Read: Samidoh and Karen Nyamu’s drama turns ugly as she leaks their private chats (screenshots)