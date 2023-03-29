ADVERTISEMENT
Billy Miya & TikToker Francie Mummie clarify dating rumours

Fabian Simiyu

Miya and Francie were spotted together at Panari Hotel during a movie Premiere

Billy Miya and Mummie Francie
Billy Miya and Mummie Francie

Former Radio Maisha presenter Billy Miya has been forced to clarify his relationship with TikToker Mummie Francie after the two were spotted spending quality time together at Panari during a recent event.

Mummie Francie is married to Godfrey Andy, while Miya is also a married man. Both currently work at the newly launched Swahili station, Radio 47.

When asked by bloggers about their relationship after being seen close together, Billy simply stated that although they are both married, their marital status only applies at home.

Billy Miya and Mummie Francie
Billy Miya and Mummie Francie Pulse Live Kenya
"Si wajua kama mtu na mke ni nyumbani, akitoka nyumbani ni hivyo. Mambo imechemka," Billy explained as Mummie Francie supported him.

Billy continued that he was trying to help Mummie Francie to settle and hustle in Nairobi after which he requested the bloggers to ask them other questions.

One of the bloggers directly questioned them if the level of their friendship would cause problems in their marriages but Francie responded to the question cheekily.

"Utata gani dadanu? Kwani mimi ni mamake? Mi wa kwao?" Francie responded as she smiled.

Billy Miya and Mummie Francie
Billy Miya and Mummie Francie Pulse Live Kenya
Mummie just landed a co-host job at Radio 47 and she said that she is grateful to God for she will be sharing the same work place with Billy.

She added that she is hoping she will land her own show one day as she promised that she will deliver to her expectations.

Billy Miya has switched from Radio to Radio 47, and he has disclosed that the transition has not been easy, particularly now as they strive to grab the interest of their new audience.

"It has been a challenge trying to bring in new listeners simply because they are used to listening to other old radio stations. The team has been set up and since we are the first Swahili station with audio-visual which means that our listeners can hear what we say and see us, it's something nice," Miya explained.

Miya mentioned that his career has been greatly influenced by Sway, a radio presenter in the USA, and he expressed his desire to host a show with him someday if circumstances permit.

