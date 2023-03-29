Billy Miya & TikToker Francie Mummie clarify dating rumours

Mummie Francie is married to Godfrey Andy, while Miya is also a married man. Both currently work at the newly launched Swahili station, Radio 47.

When asked by bloggers about their relationship after being seen close together, Billy simply stated that although they are both married, their marital status only applies at home.

"Si wajua kama mtu na mke ni nyumbani, akitoka nyumbani ni hivyo. Mambo imechemka," Billy explained as Mummie Francie supported him.

Billy continued that he was trying to help Mummie Francie to settle and hustle in Nairobi after which he requested the bloggers to ask them other questions.

One of the bloggers directly questioned them if the level of their friendship would cause problems in their marriages but Francie responded to the question cheekily.

"Utata gani dadanu? Kwani mimi ni mamake? Mi wa kwao?" Francie responded as she smiled.

Mummie just landed a co-host job at Radio 47 and she said that she is grateful to God for she will be sharing the same work place with Billy.

She added that she is hoping she will land her own show one day as she promised that she will deliver to her expectations.

Billy Miya speaks on life after joining Radio 47

Billy Miya has switched from Radio to Radio 47, and he has disclosed that the transition has not been easy, particularly now as they strive to grab the interest of their new audience.

"It has been a challenge trying to bring in new listeners simply because they are used to listening to other old radio stations. The team has been set up and since we are the first Swahili station with audio-visual which means that our listeners can hear what we say and see us, it's something nice," Miya explained.

