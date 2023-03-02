Emmanuel Mwashumbe, Billy Miya, 1 other top presenter leave Radio Maisha

Mwashumbe, who hosts the morning show alongside Shuga Boy, made his last remarks to his colleagues during a farewell party at the Standard Group offices.

In a video shared by the station on its social media pages, Mwashumbe bid his colleagues goodbye with his signature statement, “No chicken, no fly, hawezi fly maanake asha die. Signing off is your captain Mwashumbe,” Mwashumbe said.

Mwashumbe started his radio career at state broadcaster KBC before he was poached to join the Standard Media Group-owned station. He hosted the evening show before he was eventually moved to the drive show and later the morning show.

Pulse Live Kenya

Billy Miya and Mbaruk Mwalimu, on the other hand, will be leaving the drive show, which they have been hosting together.

Miya, in the farewell party, thanked the station for building his career, adding that he was going to meet his colleagues in the industry. “Radio Maisha imenijenga at a personal level. It is going to be bae na najua tutapatana tu hapa,(Radio Maisha has built me at a personal level. It is going to be bae and I know we will just meet here),” Miya noted. Miya noted.

Mbaruk Mwalimu, who has been Miya’s co-host, penned a poem which he recited, thanking the station for how it built him. “Zangu za dhati wandani asante kwa kutujenga,” Mbaruk said in his poem.

Billy Miya and Mbaruk Mwalimu joined Radio Maisha in 2018 from Milele FM. Miya initially hosted the morning show alongside comedian MCA Tricky before he left for Milele FM. Miya was then switched to host the evening drive show until his departure.

Pulse Live Kenya

