Radio Maisha presenter Billy Miya has for the first time opened up on his short stint at Mediamax’s radio station Milele FM.

Speaking exclusively to Pulse Live, the Maisha Asubuhi host said he was barely two months into his new job, when it was given to another presenter and the only option he was left with was to quit.

“I wouldn’t say how bad or good it was because I hardly finished two months when my position was given to another presenter so I resigned,” said Miya.

According to the radio presenter, when he received the call to join Milele, he had quit his job at Baraka FM where he had worked for 8 years, and a bigger challenge had come calling.

“I just got tired of working without pay for months on and after 8 years I tendered in my resignation planning to fully concentrate on my company Mideya Digital media, but when I got a call from Milele Fm I said let me give it try because it was my first experience living and working in Nairobi hence I needed the new challenge outside my comfort zone,” he stated.

Billy Miya who describes his career as a roller coaster mentioned that Nairobi has higher chances of growth compared to Mombasa where he previously worked, and he needed to try it out.

Just days after leaving Milele together with his then co-host Mbaruk Mwalimu, they both joined Standard Group’s Radio Maisha as ‘Milele Asubuhi’ presenters. Mr. Miya and Mbaruk still work at the standard group but host different shows.

During the interview, Billy Miya described his current employer (SG) as the best compared to his previous three employers.

“Standard group is the most amazing place to work in compared to all my former 3 employers. The bosses are always working hard to bring the best in you by all means it has helped me grow significantly,” he added.

Miya who also runs his own YouTube channel called Billy O’clock began his radio career at KBC’s Pwani FM as an intern and was later employed and handed the evening drive show called Tafrija La Pwani.